OU catcher Corri Hicks to enter the transfer portal

Freshman catcher Corri Hicks has entered the transfer portal. Hicks enters with three years of eligibility.

The OU softball team's first transfer portal casualty has occured just a few hours after the season ended Monday.

Hicks spent most of the season behind veteran Isabela Emerling, though did spurts of playing time throughout the year. She appeared in 24 games and made five starts, finishing with a .261 batting average to go with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Three of her starts came during conference play. Her final appearance of the season came in the super regional against Alabama.

It's a bit of a blow to the Sooners' depth. Emerling is eligible to return for her redshirt senior season, but with her offensive struggles this season, Hicks would likely have an opportunity for more playing time next season.

Outside of Emerling and Hicks, the only other catcher on the roster is freshman Riley Zache. The Sooners will also add highly-touted prospect Kendall Wells from the incoming freshman class.

The Sooners finished the 2025 season with a 52-9 record, falling to Texas Tech in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

