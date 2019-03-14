Proctor went official with it, declaring his commitment for the Sooners on Sunday afternoon. He will be immediately eligible for the Sooners for the 2019 season.

After announcing his intention to be a graduate transfer in January, there wouldn’t be an impulsive decision this time around. But when he got to Oklahoma last weekend, he knew. His mother knew. Proctor would be a Sooner.

Proctor, a former two-star prospect, said he ended things way too early when he committed in June 2014 for the 2015 class for the Cavs.

A second time around, and former Virginia offensive lineman R.J. Proctor knew exactly how he wanted to handle the recruiting process.

Always bet on yourself! Thank you for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Ii8DdNaHks

All boxes checked off.

“I had a list of things I was looking for,” Proctor said. “I did my own research. I was looking at the staff, the players, the culture and came up with a list. My mother and I knew what we came down to see.

“OU was everything and more. It checked off everything.”

Proctor is the second offensive graduate transfer to pick OU for the 2019 season. Coincidentally enough, Proctor’s conversations with the first one, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, helped Proctor know OU should be his home.

“After I talked to Jalen and saw where his head was at, his head is on straight,” Proctor said. “He just wants to win. He came to OU to win the national championship. It was good to hear that.”

Proctor has played all five offensive line positions during his career, but he said offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh made it pretty clear Proctor is viewed as an offensive guard.

OU lost both of its starting guards, Dru Samia and Ben Powers, from a group that helped win the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line.

Proctor made a visit to Texas last month and was initially going to take a trip to Ohio State. However, once the Buckeyes took former Rutgers offensive lineman Jonah Jackson as a graduate transfer, Proctor knew Columbus wasn’t an option.

OU was, though. Proctor said he had a contingency plan if things didn’t work out in Norman, but he realized pretty early things were going along smooth. Well, at least his mother did.

“She was happy,” Proctor said. “We were in the hotel after the first night, and she said, ‘I think this is the place.’ She loves Coach Riley and Coach Bedenbaugh.”

It was also a bit of a reunion for Proctor with outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill. Before McNeill joined Lincoln Riley’s staff prior to the 2017 season, McNeill was an assistant coach at UVA.

“When he was there, we were boys, no doubt,” Proctor said. “He was one of my favorites. It was like a family reunion with all the connections there.”

Proctor is still at Virginia right now, going to class and training. Everything is on schedule for him to arrive with the Sooners for summer conditioning. It might appear to be disappointing to not be involved for spring ball, but Proctor said a lot of the calls for UVA are the same for OU.

Hurts hosted Proctor the first day, while defensive tackle Neville Gallimore had the honors for the second day. Proctor gave a lot of credit to director of recruiting, Annie Hanson, and her staff for realizing the recruiting pitch is a lot different for a graduate transfer compared to a high school recruit.

The Sooners had 2020, 2021 and 2022 class recruits on campus at the same time as Proctor, but Proctor appreciated how OU catered to what is important to him as well.

“Honestly? Everything,” said Proctor for why he chose OU. “I can’t take it down to one, two or three things. From the coaches to the recruiting staff, they did such a good job of making it real for a grad transfer. I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a grown man. Coach Riley. Coach B, all of them.”

Proctor had some knowledge about OU and Bedenbaugh but didn’t really know until he knew he actually heard it all. Young group, veteran line – Bedenbaugh has been able to adapt and make OU one of the most consistent offensive line programs in the country.

Proctor is ready to be a part of the next group.

“He really hates bragging about himself,” Proctor said. “But even other coaches were saying how great a coach he is. I’d tell them I was considering OU, and they would say things like Coach B is a great coach, and I’d love him.

“I can’t wait to get to work.”