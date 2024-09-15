OU defense steps up again, makes strong statement ahead of SEC play

NORMAN — In back to back weeks, Oklahoma's defense has had to carry the weight as the offense has had its struggles.

Both weeks, the Sooners responded. And in the fourth quarter against Tulane on Saturday, that answer was emphatic.

The Sooners were in the danger zone early in the fourth quarter after Jackson Arnold threw a pick-six, which allowed the Green Wave to cut OU's lead to 24-19. The OU offense went three and out after the interception, giving the Green Wave back the ball with a chance to take the lead.

That's when the Sooners locked down. The Green Wave didn't score over their final four possessions, gaining just 33 yards and two first downs during that stretch.

Just like they did against Houston, the OU defense was able to tighten up and lead the way to a 34-19 win over Tulane.

"I said when the pressure's on and it's a big time moment, man, we're trying to rise to the occasion," OU defensive coordinator Zac Alley said. "And that's what I felt like we did as it got a little bit tighter. The game's coming down and you've got to make plays. Our guys executed at a really high level and we're pretty comfortable in what we were doing. And you just saw that come to fruition.”

The Sooners didn't just get stops. They made big-time plays, too.

With the score still 24-19, Kani Walker and Kobie McKinzie both tipped a pass from Tulane QB Darian Mensah before it was intercepted by Billy Bowman. That takeaway led to a 24-yard touchdown from Arnold, pushing the lead to 12 points

On the next drive, R Mason Thomas sacked Mensah twice and broke up a pass, forcing a turnover on downs that led to a field goal from Tyler Keltner that iced the game. To fully seal the win, Thomas forced a strip sack on Mensah and recovered it, which allowed the Sooners to run out the clock.

It's just three weeks, but the Sooners have already picked up where they left off last year when they finished with 26 takeaways, which ranked in the top 10 nationally. They already have 10 takeaways this year, which is tied for most in the country, and they've had two or more takeaways in all three games. In the last two weeks, they've had three takeaways in the fourth quarter alone.

“It comes from our preparation," Bowman said. "Our coaches do a great job of preparing us. Then it comes to being in this system for three years now. It’s supposed to be like this. Improvement each game, year. We’ve done a pretty good job of sticking true to who we want to be on defense. We need to continue to improve.”