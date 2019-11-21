Every year it feels like Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is convinced the Sooners have a lot of depth, but then we see the bench shrink more and more as the season progresses.

This year, though, really could be different. With five players scoring in double figures, the balance appears to be there like never before as OU rolled to a 91-64 victory against visiting Maryland Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.

OU actually trailed 38-37 at halftime before outscoring UMES 54-26 in the final 20 minutes to cruise to 5-0 this season.

“Two different halves obviously,” Kruger said. “I thought the first half, we didn't do the things we needed to do. I thought we came out in the second half and flipped that a little bit. And had really good defensive possessions as well as offensive possessions in the second half. Again, we've got to keep learning.”

It’s a little bit of everything right now. It’s the veterans like Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle doing their part. It’s the transfer in Austin Reaves showing his poise and his smooth game. And it’s the freshmen like De’Vion Harmon and Victor Iwuakor as there are a lot of pieces to like for this team.

Doolittle was as efficient as it gets with 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Manke added 16 points with seven rebounds, While Reaves pitched in with 14 points.

If the Sooners are really going to make a run, it’s going to be because of the consistency of guys like Harmon and Iwuakor. For the second straight game, it looks as though the longtime friends are figuring things out.

“In practice, coach always talks about bringing energy time,” Iwuakor said. “It doesn't matter if we're in first half or second half, we just got to bring the energy every time. So when I get on the basketball court, I always have that chip on my shoulder.”

Harmon had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Iwuakor had 13 points and his energy and dunks coming off the bench has been a huge catalyst for the Sooners twice this week.

Notes

*Two free throws at the end of the game, but they were the first two points of Read Streller’s career. The walk-on and National Merit Scholar is a fan favorite, and his teammates were definitely happy for him to knock them down.

“That was awesome. He’s been here two years,” Manek said. “He’s been an awesome teammate for us. I live with him, so I see him all the time. My boy, Big Read! It’s awesome, for him and his family. He knocked them down like it was nothing.”

*Doolittle is OK. He left midway through the second half after injuring his groin. He actually said it’s something that was bothering him earlier this week. He did return to the game and should be fine as OU hits the road.

“I didn't pull anything,” Doolittle said. “I had injured my groin the day before the game yesterday, so when I drew the foul there in the second half like when I fell, I tweaked it again, so I just had to go get it wrapped up. I'm fine.”

*That’s it for OU at Lloyd Noble Center until a month from tonight. The Sooners are hitting the road, beginning Monday night in Kansas City vs. Stanford. OU will then play either Butler or Missouri in Kansas City on Tuesday. OU’s next home game is Dec. 21 vs. Central Florida.