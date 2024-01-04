Oklahoma is expected to hire Jacksonville State's Zac Alley as its new defensive coordinator.

It was first reported Thursday night by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and confirmed by OUInsider. The news comes just hours after the Sooners announced that they had "mutually parted ways” with former defensive coordinator Ted Roof after two seasons.

Alley has served as the Gamecocks' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the past two seasons. Alley, 29, was the youngest FBS coach in the country at the time of his hiring.

Most importantly Alley has history with OU coach Brent Venables, previously serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2015-2018, when Venables was the team's defensive coordinator.

Given his ties to Venables and his success at Jacksonville State, Alley's name quickly emerged as a potential replacement for Roof. The Gamecocks finished 9-4 this season, including a 34-31 win over Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl, and ranked 33rd nationally in scoring defense (21.2 points allowed per game), 43rd in total defense (352.8 yards per game) and 15th in rushing defense (111.5 yards per game).