OU expected to hire Stacey Ford to front office

Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy has made another hire.

The Sooners are expected to hire Stacey Ford as an addition to the front office, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Ford most recently served as the director of player personnel at UCLA.

Ford spent the last year at UCLA. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Washington State as the director of recruiting. He worked alongside then-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who is now with the Sooners.

Ford has previous NFL front office experience, serving as a player personnel scout intern with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016. He primarily handled individual scouting reports during his tenure there.

Nagy, who was hired as the Sooners' general manager during the offseason, has been rounding out his staff in recent weeks with an emphasis on former NFL experience. Last month, Nagy hired former Senior Bowl scout Charlie Parkinson as OU's assistant director of college scouting. Taylor Redd was hired as assistant general manager back in March.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!