NORMAN — Fall camp is always an opportunity for coaches to learn about their team, and a chance for players to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. But considering Oklahoma’s disappointing campaign in 2022, this year’s fall camp has been particularly important for the Sooners. And we’ve learned a lot about the team since practices began earlier this month. With the season opener against Arkansas State (Sept. 2) just under two weeks away, here’s a look at a few of the players who’ve boosted their stock during fall camp:

Nic Anderson

No one has arguably improved their chances at a big role this season more than the redshirt freshman, who missed much of last season with injuries. Anderson has quickly asserted himself as one of the top wide receivers, a position group that’s log-jammed with talent. Within a few days of fall camp, Anderson was running alongside cemented starters Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq during individual drills. He’s also impressed during the Sooners’ full-speed scrimmages. At 6-foot-4, Anderson brings much-needed size and athleticism. Stoops said Anderson has been preparing for a bigger role this season. “He’s adjusted well,” Stoops said earlier this month. “He got to play some last year and then he was plagued by injuries a little bit. He’s been adjusting great, acclimating great. He busted his tail in the summer and that helped him get ready for this with (OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.) Now he’s just playing ball and having fun and using his skillset. It’s working in his advantage. I’m really excited for him.”

Gavin Freeman

If there was one guy that OU coach Brent Venables hyped up during the offseason, it was Freeman. So far, the former walk-on has proved him right. Freeman has emerged as a real weapon for Jeff Lebby and the Sooners’ offense. He made the most of his limited opportunities last season, but he’s been trending more and more towards earning more playing time in 2023. It’s not just his speed and route running that’s impressed the team. His mindset has impressed, too. “I just feel like he brings the heat every day,” Farooq said. “Being with Schmidty, working out, that's one of the guys I'm working out with, he's always bringing that heat every day. There's never a day he doesn't.”

Andrel Anthony

Given the lack of experience at wide receiver outside of Farooq and Stoops, finding depth there has been one of the primary adjectives for Emmett Jones and Lebby. They also need to find a way to replace Marvin Mims. Anthony offers a replacement for Mims’ big-play ability down the field. He’s proved the ability to win 50-50 balls during fall camp, and his speed has been on display during scrimmages. Last week, Venables said the former Michigan receiver will be a big part of the offense in 2023. There’s still a long way to go. But Anthony has put himself in position to carve out a role in the offense.

Peyton Bowen

Before fall camp began, Venables said the Sooners needed to find playing time for the true freshman. That’s all they’ve been doing during fall camp. When asked by OUInsider earlier this week, Bowen confirmed he’s seen reps at five different positions during fall camp. That includes safety, the cheetah position and at both punt and kick returner. Bowen’s true position, at least in high school, is safety. But with sixth-year veteran Reggie Pearson also impressing in fall camp and Billy Bowman establishing himself as the leader of the secondary, it’s clear the coaching staff is doing whatever it can to find playing time for Bowen.

Da'Jon Terry

Da'Jon Terry goes through drills (Nathan J. Fish // The Oklahoman (Nathan J. Fish // The Oklahoman)