NORMAN — The Sooners did what they needed to do on Saturday. Despite being locked into a one-point game in the second quarter, the Sooners scored 29 unanswered points en route to a 50-20 win over Iowa State. The Sooners improve to 5-0 on the season and setup an undefeated showdown with Texas (5-0) next weekend in Dallas. The Sooners posted plenty of notable stats at Owen Field on Saturday. Here's a look at the notable numbers in the win over Iowa State:

50

The Sooners defeated Iowa State 50-20, marking only the second time the Cyclones have allowed 50 points since the 2015 season. It’s also the most points the Sooners have scored against the Cyclones since 2015, when they won 52-16 at home.

2

The number of punts Peyton Bowen has blocked this season. His second came during the first half on Saturday, with the ball eventually rolling in the back of the end zone for a safety. The offense scored a field goal on the next possession. His first punt block came against SMU. Bowen is now the first OU player since Brandon Shelby in 2004 to have multiple punt blocks in a season, per OU stats. It’s also the number of interceptions the Sooners had against the Cyclones. The first one came on the third play of the game, as Billy Bowman returned it for a 44-yard touchdown. Gentry Williams recorded the second one late in the first half. The Sooners now have 10 interceptions as a team. Seven different players have recorded at least one, and Williams and Bowman are the only players with two. Last season, the Sooners had three interceptions through five games.

5

Nic Anderson continued his touchdown streak when he caught a 39-yard pass from Gabriel late in the first quarter. Anderson, who leads the team in receiving touchdowns on the season, has now caught five touchdowns in his last three games. Anderson finished the Iowa State game with two receptions for 56 yards. It’s also the number of touchdowns Dillon Gabriel scored against the Cyclones. He threw three touchdown passes to Jayden Gibson, Drake Stoops and Anderson, respectively, and scored the other two on the ground. It was the first time in Gabriel’s career he scored multiple rushing touchdowns. Gabriel has 17 career rushing touchdowns and four this season.

3.8

The Sooners averaged 3.8 yards per carry against the Cyclones. The Sooners have not recorded a YPC of 4.5 or higher in a game this season. Marcus Major led the way with 19 carries for 66 yards (3.5 ypc).

25

The number of snaps Adepoju Adebowore played against the Cyclones, per Pro Football Focus. That’s the most snaps the freshman defensive end has played this season and it was the eighth-most snaps played on the defense on Saturday, finishing with 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Adebowore has played 22 snaps or more each of the last three weeks. Bowen, a fellow freshman, played 32 snaps, the seventh most on the defense.

81

Jalil Farooq finished with five receptions for a team-high 81 yards against the Cyclones. It was his second-career game with 80 or more receiving yards, the last time coming two weeks ago against Tulsa.

4

Drake Stoops now has four receiving touchdowns this season after catching a two-yard score at the end of the first half. Stoops’ four touchdowns is a new career-high for scores in a single season, surpassing the three touchdowns he caught in 2022. Stoops finished with five receptions for 32 yards against the Cyclones.

4/15

The Sooners’ defense held the Cyclones to just 4 of 15 (27%) on third downs. Coming into Saturday, the Sooners ranked inside the top-15 nationally in opponent third-down conversions (28%). The Sooners have held four of their five opponents to a third-down conversion rate of lower than 30%.

62