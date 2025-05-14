OU freshman Sydney Barker surging as postseason begins: 'She is a gamer'

NORMAN — Patty Gasso often forgets about the youth of this year's Oklahoma team. More specifically, she just doesn't think of it.

But during the SEC Tournament last week, the growth of true freshman Sydney Barker was on full display.

Barker made her 20th start of the season in the quarterfinal game against LSU, as Gasso put her in the outfield. Barker rewarded that trust with a crucial RBI single in the fourth inning, which proved pivotal in the Sooners' 4-1 win over the Tigers.

In the semifinal game against Arkansas, she was sensational.

Barker hit a solo home run in her first at-bat, and it was the Sooners' lone run as they fell into a 6-1 deficit in the third inning. In her second at-bat, Barker blasted another solo home run — her eighth of the season — that was instrumental in the Sooners rallying to win 8-6.

In the biggest game of the season, Barker showed she's ready to make big plays.

"The SEC Tournament, it really did resemble like a real World Series feel," Barker told OUInsider Wednesday. "So it was just so cool to be on that stage and kind of have fans from every team there. And it's probably one of the very few games we've played with not majority OU fans. So it was definitely different, but it was awesome.

"And being there with my girls and having the happiness and the cheering from the entire team in the dugout, for not just me, but for everybody, it made a huge difference."

The tournament was a huge step forward in Barker's development.

The true freshman has shown her potential throughout the season, starting in 21 games while appearing in 37 of OU's 52 games. She's been a consistent power hitter, leading the team in slugging percentage (.828) with a batting average of .328. She's logged 19 hits and 30 RBIs in 58 at-bats.

But the biggest thing has been her defensive versatility. She arrived at OU as a short stop, but the Sooners have primarily used her at first base and in the outfield.

"She's just an athlete," Gasso said. "And every time we're at practice, if you're sitting in our stands, you would pick her out and go, 'She wants it. That girl's the one who wants it.' She's really fighting hard.

"She's been doing it consistently, and I tell them, 'Hey, practice is so important if you're trying to find your way in. Just go to practice and have just good at-bats. Have a hard-working mentality.' And she's always that."

Staying ready has been the key for Barker as her role as fluctuated. She appeared in 14 of 24 conference games and started seven, often being used a second option at first base behind Cydney Sanders.