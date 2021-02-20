You think about all the good teams Oklahoma has had under head coach Lon Kruger, and it was just a remarkable stat that Kruger had never won at Iowa State.

Teams led by the likes of Buddy Hield for years, the Trae Young experience, but no good fortunes when it came to Ames.

Until Saturday. OU (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) withstood a furious rally to find its footing down the stretch in a 66-56 win to sweep the Cyclones (2-16, 0-12 Big 12) and remain in second place in the Big 12.

It had been a crazy week for OU, dealing with the Texas game postponement that got pushed from Tuesday to Wednesday to Thursday to now TBD, but the Sooners came out of the gate clicking on their way to a 21-point first half lead.

“The guys handled it well,” Kruger said. “They were really anxious to play. In fact, we had only played one ballgame in the last 13 days leading up to this. We’d only played one ballgame since we had played Iowa State last. That’s how long these two weeks have been.”

That 39-18 advantage was quickly wiped away by a 28-6 run by the Cyclones to take their only lead of the game at 46-45 before OU responded with a 16-5 run after that to guarantee ISU remains winless in conference play for another game.

“Yea, guys I thought maintained their poise,” Kruger said. “We didn’t really play with poise to lose the lead. I thought we were careless with the ball and frantic offensively. But when they did take the lead, I thought our guys handled that extremely well.”

Leading 63-56 with under a minute left, Austin Reaves did what he tends to do and put the game away with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left.

Reaves led the way with 20 points and five rebounds. Mo Gibson and De’Vion Harmon each had 10 points, while Elijah Harkless had a game-high nine rebounds. Harmon added seven rebounds.

This is the second week in a row OU has had a home game postponed, which means the Sooners are about to play their third consecutive road game at Kansas State on Tuesday evening.

OU is doing OK, though, after the win in Morgantown last Saturday and now getting Kruger that first win at ISU.

“I honestly didn't know that until coach said something in practice yesterday or the day before,” Reaves said. “They've been really good in the past. It is nice to get a win up here for Coach Krug. He's an amazing coach. It's big for him.”

Notes

* You can’t take out the 28-6 stretch for ISU, but outside of that, it was a tremendous defensive effort by the Sooners.

ISU made 16 3-pointers when the teams met two weeks ago. The Cyclones could not duplicate that at all, going 1-of-8 in the first half and 4-of-19 overall.

“It was very good, very good, especially when they did take the lead,” Kruger said. “I thought our next few defensive possessions were really solid. Really good against the ball, contesting shots, which allowed us to widen it back out. Sixteen 3s, what did they make tonight, four? Obviously, a big difference there.”

* Everybody has to do their part, and that’s been a theme throughout this season. The numbers aren’t eye-popping but what Alondes Williams did in the first half and Kur Kuath did in the second half were key reasons for OU’s success, said Kruger.

Williams had four points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Kuath closed the show with four points, four rebounds and one monstrous block down the stretch.

* OU looks to halt another big-time road streak. It was 2011 since the last Sooners' victory in Ames. The last time the Sooners were victorious in Manhattan, Kruger’s old stomping grounds, was 2012.



