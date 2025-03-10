OU guard Jeremiah Fears named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time

Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears added another weekly accolade to his freshman resume, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.

This recognition comes after a 2-0 week for the Sooners, who knocked off No. 15 Missouri 96-84 before going on the road and beating Texas 76-72.

The biggest reason Fears secured the award? His performance Wednesday night against the Tigers.

Not only did he drop a career-high 31 points, but he also added five assists and four rebounds while shooting 9-13 from the field, 1-2 from deep, and a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line.

One of the most impressive parts of his game wasn’t just his shooting efficiency but also his ability to take care of the ball. Against a Missouri team that ranks eighth in steal percentage, he turned it over just once in 34 minutes.

“I keep coming back to it,” said Porter Moser. “But to only have one turnover all game against Missouri, when that’s an elite length, pressure defense, that’s a storyline right there for Fears’ game.”