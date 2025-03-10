OU guard Jeremiah Fears named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time

Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears added another weekly accolade to his freshman resume, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.
This recognition comes after a 2-0 week for the Sooners, who knocked off No. 15 Missouri 96-84 before going on the road and beating Texas 76-72.
The biggest reason Fears secured the award? His performance Wednesday night against the Tigers.
Not only did he drop a career-high 31 points, but he also added five assists and four rebounds while shooting 9-13 from the field, 1-2 from deep, and a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line.
One of the most impressive parts of his game wasn’t just his shooting efficiency but also his ability to take care of the ball. Against a Missouri team that ranks eighth in steal percentage, he turned it over just once in 34 minutes.
“I keep coming back to it,” said Porter Moser. “But to only have one turnover all game against Missouri, when that’s an elite length, pressure defense, that’s a storyline right there for Fears’ game.”
That ball security carried over into the Texas game, and it’s been a trend over his last five outings. Despite having the highest usage rate in the SEC at 31.6%, he’s managed to limit mistakes, recording 35 assists to just 13 turnovers in that span.
It was a rough shooting night against Texas, as he finished 2-14 from the field and 0-4 from three. Still, he found ways to contribute, scoring 13 points thanks to a 9-10 mark from the free-throw line while adding four assists and turning it over just twice in 30 minutes.
Fears’ strong week, highlighted by his career night against Missouri, earned him the award once again, but more importantly, it helped Oklahoma go 2-0 and put itself in great position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.
Fears and the Sooners (14-seed) return to action Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT, facing 11-seed Georgia in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. A win over the Bulldogs would give them much-needed insurance heading into Selection Sunday.
