Listed at 6-9, 200 pounds, Atak is set for his senior season at Haltom High School in Haltom City (TX) and ranks as the No. 21 PF and No. 126 player in his class.

Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners basketball program picked up a big win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, landing a major piece for their 2024 class in PF Kuol Atak.

Atak rates as a composite four-star prospect and gives OU a legitimate shooter with elite size.

While his frame might suggest otherwise, Atak is one of the top shooters in the 2024 class, giving Moser a sizable weapon from outside the arc.

"There’s nobody else in the class that shoots it as well as he does at 6-foot-9," Rivals' Travis Graf said of Atak back in March. "There’s an argument to be made that, while he’s moving in the right direction in the rankings, that we might have him too low based on the elite skill he possesses at his size."

Atak chose the Sooners over five other finalists with Oklahoma State, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, and Texas all vying for his services.

This is a good win for Moser, and one that will pay dividends down the road as OU transitions to the SEC.



