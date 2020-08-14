SoonerScoop - OU is back; mask up, says Joe C.

In what has been one of the most eventful weeks in college football history, there’s almost a sense of normalcy as it pertains to Oklahoma.

The Sooners football team is returning to campus Friday, and the Big 12 conference is full steam ahead in trying to move toward a 2020 season.

After OU began preseason practice July 31, the Sooners took a break last Saturday. There were logistical reasons, for sure, with OU’s game with Missouri State being moved from the Aug. 29 date. However, the mental toll was another reason as the question of there being a season no doubt weighing on everybody’s minds.

We’re still 29 days from the actual season, but OU is ready to start planning as if football time in Oklahoma is indeed coming back.

That starts with another round of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

“They will go through the same medical protocols they went through when they came back to campus,” said athletic director Joe Castiglione in a Zoom call Friday. “The same as our teams that are returning to the campus for the first time. They will all be tested and won’t be permitted to practice or come in the facility until those test results are known.

“We’re going to manage it the very same way we have with any of the other testing procedures. I can’t get into speculating what it may or may not be. We’ll just handle it as we previously said and then if there are positive tests and if contact tracing is warranted because they were local, then we’ll follow those protocols in a strict fashion.”

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences announced Tuesday they were postponing their fall seasons, but it’s back to football talk in Norman.

Embrace the mask

And if football is going to go down in Norman, fans must get accustomed to wearing masks and embracing all the safety protocols that will come with attending a game in 2020.

OU’s student-athletes will be wearing masks on campus, whether they’re indoors or outdoors. Castiglione is looking for that same type of cooperation from the fans, which as it stands right now, is expected to be at around a 25 percent capacity.

“The same thing we're going to ask of our fans when they come to a game, if we're able to have fans and have a game, there's going to be a masking requirement (to) come in to the stadium and to stay in the stadium, you'll have to be wearing a mask through the entire experience,” Castiglione said. “That's just the way it's going to be.

“I understand that might not be what people want to do. I respect that. I respect the fact they don't want to go again and wear a mask. But if you're going to come to the game at Oklahoma, it's going to be a requirement.”

Castiglione stressed it’s going to be about discipline. The same type of discipline that saw OU only have one positive COVID-19 test out of 656 tests in the last month will have to be present when the rest of the student body arrives and classes begin.

There’s also a belief because of the additional testing to implemented during the season that OU will be better prepared if anything should happen.