OU knows where ‘home’ is
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There’s no doubt Oklahoma has expanded its recruiting horizons. When the Sooners say they recruit coast-to-coast, it’s not just a slogan.All you have to do is look at the 2019 class. A group ranked...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news