OU lands commitment from Washington State QB John Mateer

The Sooners landed a commitment from Washington State quarterback John Mateer via the transfer portal on Wednesday. The redshirt sophomore arrives in Norman with two years of eligibility remaining.

Mateer — rated as the No. 1 overall transfer player in the portal, per Rivals — entered the portal earlier on Monday. His destination proved to be Norman, and landing Mateer is a seismic move for the program as they look to transform their offense that is in desperate need of a makeover.

Mateer was largely unknown as a two-star recruit out of Little Elm, Texas in the 2022 class. He spent his first two years at Washington State as a backup and sat behind Cam Ward in 2023, completing 15 of 19 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

However, he emerged as a hot commodity in his first year as a starter in 2024. With the guidance of then-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Mateer emerged as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. As a passer, he's been prolific — he completed 224 of 347 attempts (65%) for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ranks seventh nationally in passing yards per attempt (9.09), 11th in yards per completion (14.01), 18th in passing yards per game (261.5) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns.

He's arguably been even more effective as a runner. Arbuckle centered the Cougars' offense around Mateer's rushing ability, and it paid dividends. Mateer led the Cougars in rushing attempts (178) yards (826) and touchdowns (15).

With Mateer at the helm, Washington State's offense was among the most explosive in the country this past season. The Cougars rank 11th in scoring offense (36.8 points per game), 23rd in total offense, 14th in yards per play (6.65) and 14th in plays of 20 yards or more (20).

Now, Mateer brings that dual-threat ability to Norman. In one move, Mateer gives the Sooners a legitimate starting option and provides much-needed depth at quarterback. Prior to his commitment, the Sooners had just two scholarship quarterbacks — Michael Hawkins and true freshman Jett Niu — on the roster heading into next season.

The Sooners needed depth regardless, and OU coach Brent Venables indicated Friday that they were going to be active in their search for quarterbacks in the portal. But Mateer had been the top priority for weeks, and his arrival now gives the Sooners a clear direction moving forward.

Mateer will also be surrounded by familiar faces upon his arrival. In addition to Arbuckle, who the Sooners hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach earlier this season, the Sooners are also expected to hire Washington State assistant John Kuceyeski as their new assistant quarterbacks coach.

Mateer is expected to battle with Hawkins this spring for the starting quarterback job. Hawkins, a former 2024 four-star prospect, has started three games this season and will lead the offense in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Dec. 27.

There are other moves the Sooners will need to make in the portal, particularly at wide receiver. The Sooners have had six wideouts enter the portal since it opened last week, including Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony. However, they received some good news on Friday with Deion Burks' announcement that he will return for his senior season in 2025.

But with the Sooners losing over 20 players to the portal thus far, and more departures likely coming, Mateer's addition is a much-needed positive sign moving forward.

Mateer joins UAPB wide receiver Javonnie Gibson, Southern Illinois wideout Keontez Lewis, Kennesaw State punter Jacob Ulrich and Stanford offensive lineman Luke Baklenko as the team's other additions via the portal.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!