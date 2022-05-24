OU lands Grant Sherfield
As we get closer and closer to summer conditioning for Oklahoma basketball, the dominoes had to start falling for Porter Moser.
The Sooners entered the week with three open scholarship spots, but the general consensus wasn’t panic. No, it was just to give it some time.
The clock finally hit zero for one of them as former Nevada point guard Grant Sherfield announced he is coming to OU.
Sherfield is already enrolled in the OU student database and is a massive addition for Moser, who has been focused on shooting and scoring throughout this two-month transfer portal process.
Shooting, scoring but add playmaking when it comes Sherfield. He averaged more than six assists per game in each of the last two seasons at Nevada.
He averaged 19.1 points per game, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. Included in that were two 30-point performances and 13 additional games where he scored at least 20 points. He shot 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point territory.
Originally from the Fort Worth area, Sherfield transferred to Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
He signed with Wichita State and played one season with the Shockers before taking off and finding his groove in his move to Nevada.
Sherfield took an official visit to OU for the spring football game weekend, and there was no question everything went as well as hoped. It was just a matter of when.
The portal has been full of twists and turns for Moser, but no other way to see this than as a huge transfer victory.
“You can sit there and complain about it and talk about how miserable it is,” said Moser last month. “Or you can just keep your eyes on the same thing: I’m going to build this program the way I’ve intended. And it’s just there’s a lot more obstacles to doing it. But I’m not wavering. We’re going to field a team that people are so proud to wear that Oklahoma across their chest.”
Sherfield immediately positions himself as one of the most important members for the 2022-23 season and means there are only two scholarship spots available.
Adding to the good news is that everybody who is with OU has been accounted for. The entire 2022 class (Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan, Benny Schroeder, Luke Northweather) are enrolled. Same can be said for transfer Joe Bamisile and walk-on transfer Sam Godwin.
So even if there haven’t been a lot of fireworks for OU in the last few weeks, everything has been falling into place. Sherfield is obviously a major piece to that puzzle.