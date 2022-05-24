OU lands Grant Sherfield

As we get closer and closer to summer conditioning for Oklahoma basketball, the dominoes had to start falling for Porter Moser.

The Sooners entered the week with three open scholarship spots, but the general consensus wasn’t panic. No, it was just to give it some time.

The clock finally hit zero for one of them as former Nevada point guard Grant Sherfield announced he is coming to OU.

Sherfield is already enrolled in the OU student database and is a massive addition for Moser, who has been focused on shooting and scoring throughout this two-month transfer portal process.

Shooting, scoring but add playmaking when it comes Sherfield. He averaged more than six assists per game in each of the last two seasons at Nevada.

He averaged 19.1 points per game, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. Included in that were two 30-point performances and 13 additional games where he scored at least 20 points. He shot 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point territory.