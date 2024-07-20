On July 1st, Jeremiah Fears decommitted from the hometown school, Illinois, and reopened his recruitment. When decommitting from Illinois, he released this statement: "First and foremost, I would like to thank the Illini nation for all the love and support they have given me and my family during my recruitment and after my commitment. I'd like to express my appreciation to Coach [Brad] Underwood and his staff for their open communication and trust in me as a prospective next great guard to perform at State Farm Center. Please trust my full intention was to enter Champaign in the class of 2025 and help contribute to the continued ascension in the [Big Ten conference]. With that being said, after further consideration and meaningful conversations with my family, I'll be reopening my recruitment and exploring other opportunities."

Oklahoma was one of the first schools to reach out to the highly touted guard, but they certainly were not the only ones, as Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, USC, UConn, and many others also inquired about Fears.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser recruited Fears' dad, Jeremy Fears, during his time at Illinois State. Additionally, assistant coach Armon Gates is good friends with the Fears family. Gates and Moser were able to use their existing relationships with the Fears family to their advantage, ultimately landing a commitment from Fears before he even took a visit.

"I feel like it is a great coaching staff," Fears stated. "I feel like there’s a lot of opportunity there for me to develop, come in and play my game, get stronger, and just be around the right people."

Fears becomes Oklahoma's second-highest rated recruit in the modern recruiting era, behind only Trae Young. Additionally, Fears will reclassify into the 2024 class and join Oklahoma's roster for their inaugural season in the SEC.

Fears is aware that he is the second-highest recruit Oklahoma has landed behind only Trae Young. He made a comparison to the Atlanta Hawks' star point guard, saying, "They’ll be getting another Trae Young." Fears added, "I think I play a little bit better defense than he did, and I think I am a little bit taller and stronger than he was. But basically, the same leader and playmaker that he was."

The Sooners were able to pitch potential playing time to Fears, offering him the opportunity to come onto campus immediately and contribute. Fears has always played at the highest level and has extensive experience competing against older players. He will get to continue doing both at Oklahoma.

"I think it’ll benefit me a lot just from playing up my whole life, and the experience will help me in the long run. I’ll be useful because I basically was playing up my whole life. I did it with my brother and against my brother, so it will definitely be a challenge overall the whole year, but I think I’ll be ready for it for sure."