OU linebacker Dasan McCullough goes to the portal

The hits keep coming for Oklahoma in the transfer portal.

In a surprising twist, Sooner linebacker Dasan McCullough will hit the transfer portal and look for opportunities elsewhere. McCullough, a true junior, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

McCullough is one of the first unexpected portal entries for the Sooners on the defensive side of the ball and was projected to be a key contributor for next year's team, particularly with the departure of Danny Stutsman to the NFL Draft.

McCullough arrived in Norman last season after one year in Indiana. He made four starts for the Hoosiers and was one of the more highly-touted additions for any team in that year's portal cycle.

McCullough made an immediate impact for the Sooners in 2023, fighting through injuries to appear in 10 games and make seven starts at the cheetah position. Unfortunately for McCullough, he suffered an injury before the start of fall camp this season and missed the first five games.

He returned for the final seven games and started the last five, racking up 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He played 436 snaps in 17 games across his two seasons in Norman, per Pro Football Focus.

While McCullough primarily played cheetah in 2023, he took more snaps at the WILL linebacker spot in 2024 and showed his versatility, particularly as a pass rusher and run stopper.

Without McCullough, the Sooners will likely lean on Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie at linebacker for the bowl game and beyond, while Sammy Omosigho will primarily see snaps at cheetah if Kendel Dolby remains out with a foot injury.

