The third time wasn’t the charm for Oklahoma as the Sooners fell to 0-3 in college football playoff games following the 45-34 loss to Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

As close as OU can feel to be a national championship team, it’s also still so far away as the Sooners look to put together a complete game in the playoff.

“We haven’t played complete enough in those semifinal games,” said head coach Lincoln Riley at Big 12 media days Monday. “Not necessarily one side of the ball or the other. We haven’t played a complete enough game to beat a top-4 team in the country.

“We’ve been really close and we’ve had some stretches in all the semifinal games where we’ve played some good ball. Obviously, you try to get your team as good as you can where your margin for error is a little bit lower, then you try to play your very best game there.”

Although the Sooners have fallen short, the confidence remains in Riley that OU can get the job done if it can find a way to return to the final four one more time.

“If we’re lucky enough to get in that spot again, we’ll have to do a better job,” Riley said. “I know we can.”

Grinch finding his recruiting legs

It was way too early to gauge what sort of recruiting prowess first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had during the spring. Just a couple of months into the job, he was definitely still figuring things out.

Now into the summer, everybody has a much better idea of who Grinch is as a recruiter and what he can do moving forward.

They’re both good.

“Very much like he is as a coach, he’s a hardworking recruiter,” Riley said. “It’s very, very important to him. He’s very detailed, and these players know who he is.

“They know what he’s accomplished and how highly he’s thought of within this profession. It’s already getting better. And I think if we go prove it on the field, I think the same thing will happen there that’s what’s happened offensively the last four seasons.”

Despite being massively, and probably rightfully so, negatively recruited against, the Sooners have been able to earn commitments from four-star defensive prospects such as junior college tackle Perrion Winfrey, Little Elm (Texas) High cornerback Ryan Watts and Houston C.E. King safety Bryson Washington.

Murray’s breakout year?

Expectations were already pretty high for junior MIKE linebacker Kenneth Murray, but they reached a new level when he was selected as the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last week.

Murray, who had never played the position before arriving at OU in 2017, believes he has gotten more and more comfortable at the spot.

Riley believes in those expectations, too.

“You know it’s been a cool journey with him,” Riley said. “Basically, he started as a true freshman because he had to. He certainly would have played, but I mean having to play the amount of snaps that he did. He did play a little bit out of position, honestly, that first year. Last year he was much more settled down and really had a strong year for us.

“I think there’s very much a sense around the program and from Kenneth individually that we all know he can play a lot better. That’s exciting, especially when you have the type of kid that you do with him as far as a guy that loves a game, takes working at his craft very, very seriously and is extremely dedicated to it.”

Murray has praised what first-year inside linebackers coach Brian Odom has brought to the position and to his game, and count Murray in among those excited to see what he can do to improve the defense in 2019.

Redmond progressing

It was right around this time last year when it was revealed about the blood clot issue that would sideline freshman Jalen Redmond for the majority of the season.

Redmond missed the initial six games, played the next three before being sidelined again the rest of the way after another flare up of the clotting situation.

It’s still too early to say Redmond is going to be a breakout star for the Sooners, but no news is good news as we get closer and closer to camp.

“Doing well health-wise. Progressing,” Riley said. “We’re being very conservative with him, obviously not having any contact. But all indications are positive right now.”

Redmond did practice during the spring but was limited to non-contact drills. He has also been with the team for winter and summer conditioning.

Not Hurts’ job… not yet

One question after another from local and national media was about how the OU offense was going to look with Jalen Hurts running the show compared to Kyler Murray.

Eventually, it became time to clarify things. Hurts hasn’t been named the starter yet. Although most everybody believes Hurts will be the guy when the season begins, it remains a battle with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai with true freshman Spencer Rattler waiting in the wings.

And that meant it wasn’t Hurts as one of the representatives for OU on Monday.

“What kind of message would I be sending to our entire team if we bring some guy in and just name him the starter right away?” Riley asked. “That’s not good for that room and the competition, No. 1, and then it’s certainly not good for the rest of the team where there are also position battles going on.

“I think, in a team game, competition is one of the most important things there is. And the second you go just anoint someone, that’s gone.

“I don’t care if Joe Namath himself walks into our room right now. He’s got to win the job. It’s not about the outside world thinks. It’s about what do you have in the room, and the best man wins. You give everybody a shot. I know what people think on the outside, but I think the guys within our walls see a little different story than maybe what’s portrayed in the media.”

Riley said he’s not any closer to naming a starter, but the competition will certainly get going again in August with the guys getting a chance to show what they can do.

***

Rattler’s arrival

So much has been talked about regarding the 2019 quarterback spot, but a lot of OU fans are already wondering when will Spencer Rattler get his turn?

Rattler, a five-star signee, arrived with the rest of the 2019 class in June and has made a good impression during his first six weeks.

“Spencer’s done well. It’s been fun to have him in there,” Riley said. “He’s very eager, very excited. I think a bunch of his buddies were here mid-term and he was hearing all about it and he was, I think, chomping at the bit to be here.

“It’ll be fun to throw him into the mix. There’s no doubt. He wants to be right in the middle of it. We’ll throw him out there in August and see where he’s at.”