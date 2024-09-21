Advertisement

in other news

OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

Porter Moser's squad has completed its 2024-25 schedule.The Sooners released

 • Jesse Crittenden
Cookin' With Grill Boy: Tennessee

Cookin' With Grill Boy: Tennessee

Travis Davidson recaps Tulane and previews Tennessee.

 • Travis Davidson
Jackson Arnold, Nico lamaleava to duel in matchup of top 2023 QBs

Jackson Arnold, Nico lamaleava to duel in matchup of top 2023 QBs

There may not be anything more compelling on Saturday than the starting quarterbacks on either side.

 • Jesse Crittenden
4-Piece Nuggets: OU's stock up with a pair of elite 2026 targets?

4-Piece Nuggets: OU's stock up with a pair of elite 2026 targets?

Latest on the Sooners' pursuit of several 2026 recruits, including two that are eyeing visits to OU

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
Visit List: Sooners hosting most star-studded crop in recent memory

Visit List: Sooners hosting most star-studded crop in recent memory

21 Rivals250 targets and commits on campus this weekend. Who are those targets? How many 5-stars? Full list is here...

Premium contentExternal content
 • Brandon Drumm

in other news

OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

Porter Moser's squad has completed its 2024-25 schedule.The Sooners released

 • Jesse Crittenden
Cookin' With Grill Boy: Tennessee

Cookin' With Grill Boy: Tennessee

Travis Davidson recaps Tulane and previews Tennessee.

 • Travis Davidson
Jackson Arnold, Nico lamaleava to duel in matchup of top 2023 QBs

Jackson Arnold, Nico lamaleava to duel in matchup of top 2023 QBs

There may not be anything more compelling on Saturday than the starting quarterbacks on either side.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Published Sep 21, 2024
OU loses Kendel Dolby and Nic Anderson in the first half due to injury
circle avatar
Brody Lusk  •  OUInsider
Contributor
Twitter
@BrodyLusk

In the first half of Oklahoma's conference opener against No. 6 Tennessee, the Sooners lost two key contributors to injury.

Nic Anderson played two snaps before heading to the locker room. He later returned to the field in street clothes, indicating he was done for the day. This marked a tough setback for the Sooners, as Anderson had just returned from missing the first three games of the season due to injury.

In the second quarter, Kendel Dolby suffered a gruesome leg injury and was carted off the field. Prior to the injury, Dolby had been performing exceptionally well. This is another significant loss for Oklahoma, as Dolby is regarded by many as one of the best players on the defense and had just returned from an injury that sidelined him for the game against Tulane.

The Sooners were already missing key players, including Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Jake Taylor, Dasan McCullough, and Geirean Hatchett. Adding Dolby and Anderson to that list is a brutal blow for Oklahoma.

Additionally, Taylor Tatum started the game but quickly got banged up, went to the locker room, and has not returned.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

oklahoma
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
oklahoma
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Live
Oklahoma
3
Oklahoma
Tennessee
19
Tennessee
Upcoming
Auburn
2 - 2
Auburn
Oklahoma
3 - 0
Oklahoma
-2.5
Finished
Oklahoma
34
Arrow
Oklahoma
Tulane
19
Tulane