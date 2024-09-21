OU loses Kendel Dolby and Nic Anderson in the first half due to injury

In the first half of Oklahoma's conference opener against No. 6 Tennessee, the Sooners lost two key contributors to injury.

Nic Anderson played two snaps before heading to the locker room. He later returned to the field in street clothes, indicating he was done for the day. This marked a tough setback for the Sooners, as Anderson had just returned from missing the first three games of the season due to injury.

In the second quarter, Kendel Dolby suffered a gruesome leg injury and was carted off the field. Prior to the injury, Dolby had been performing exceptionally well. This is another significant loss for Oklahoma, as Dolby is regarded by many as one of the best players on the defense and had just returned from an injury that sidelined him for the game against Tulane.

The Sooners were already missing key players, including Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Jake Taylor, Dasan McCullough, and Geirean Hatchett. Adding Dolby and Anderson to that list is a brutal blow for Oklahoma.

Additionally, Taylor Tatum started the game but quickly got banged up, went to the locker room, and has not returned.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!