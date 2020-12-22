Welcome to the Big 12 grind.

Oklahoma did everything right. When you’re down three points in the final seconds and the other team fouls to not let you have a chance to attempt to tie.

Made the free throw, missed the second and got the rebound and got fouled. Once again missed the free throws, and Austin Reaves had a point-blank opportunity to send the game into overtime.

It wasn’t to be, though, as Reaves shot rolled out, and Texas Tech went back to Lubbock with a hard-fought 69-67 victory at Oklahoma on Tuesday evening.

“We were digging back all night long,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Down six, down eight, get it back to one possession or a chance to get ahead. Just couldn’t quite have a possession at that moment that could give us the lead. Guys kept scratching and fighting.

“As disappointed as they are in the result, we have to understand that in this league you have to get better every night. This group will do that. That’s the encouraging thing about this group.”

Tech was up 69-66 with 6 seconds left. The Red Raiders fouled De’Vion Harmon, with under 4 seconds left. He hit the first free throw, intentionally missed the second, which was rebounded by Victor Iwuakor who was fouled in the process.

Iwuakor missed the first, intentionally missed the second. Jalen Hill kept the play alive for Reaves to try to send the game into an extra session but couldn’t get it to fall.

“Had a pretty good look there after Victor did a great job to keep it alive and get fouled,” Kruger said. “Jalen did a great job on Victor’s miss to keep that alive and Austin did a great job to have that opportunity. Luck of the bounce, and we had some pretty good bounces there. Had the opportunity, which you don’t always get in that situation.”

OU simply could never get over the hump. The Sooners (5-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) had numerous possessions in the second half to attempt to take the lead but never did. OU was down 10 early in the second half and cut it down to one multiple times.

The Sooners were able to do that despite the fact it was an incredibly off night for senior leader Brady Manek. He scored two points on 1-7 field goals with two rebounds. And down the stretch run, Kruger opted to keep Manek on the bench.

“Just had a tough time getting shots down,” Kruger said. “It seemed like Just confidence-wise, he didn’t feel great about what he was doing. Those are shots that he usually hits and usually finishes, and he will. Brady will bounce back.”

Reaves had 13 points.

Notes

*De’Vion Harmon played a season-high 38 minutes and made the most of them. The sophomore scored 17 points and added two steals.

“So whatever I can do for our basketball team is what I'm gonna do,” Harmon said. “It doesn't matter whether I gotta play 38, 40 minutes or if I gotta play 15-20. I'm gonna do it. So, just really blessed to play the game. It's beautiful. Win or loss, to be out there playing with my teammates, it's the best thing ever.”

*It was another nice night from Iwuakor. To go with his 10 rebounds, he had eight points and continues to play stronger and bigger than what he actually is.

*OU’s grind continues into 2021. The Sooners host No. 7 West Virginia next Saturday afternoon.