From November 27th-29th, Porter Moser and the Sooners will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Today, the bracket for the tournament was released. Take a look at the bracket and a breakdown of each team in the tournament:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb2ZmaWNpYWwgYnJhY2tldCBmb3IgdGhlIDIwMjQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iYWRib3ltb3dlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJhZGJveW1vd2VyczwvYT4gQmF0dGxlIDQgQXRsYW50 aXMgTWVuJiMzOTtzIFRvdXJuYW1lbnQgaXMgaGVyZSEgPGJyPjxicj5Kb2lu IHVzIGluIE5vdmVtYmVyIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYXRsYW50aXNiYWhhbWFzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhdGxh bnRpc2JhaGFtYXM8L2E+ICZhbXA7IG9uIHRoZSBuZXR3b3JrcyBvZiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VzcG4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGVzcG48L2E+IGFzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQXJpem9uYU1CQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJpem9uYU1C QjwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2aWRzb25N QkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhdmlkc29uTUJCPC9hPiwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWdNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFphZ01CQjwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYU1CQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW5kaWFu YU1CQjwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG91aXN2 aWxsZU1CQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATG91aXN2aWxsZU1CQjwv YT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VfTUJCYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVV9NQkJhbGw8L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BDRnJpYXJzbWJiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBQQ0ZyaWFyc21iYjwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vV1ZVaG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdWVWhv b3BzPC9hPiBjb21wZXRlISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaE16Und0 Z2M3eCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hNelJ3dGdjN3g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQmF0dGxlIDQgQXRsYW50aXMgKEBCNEFPZmZpY2lhbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CNEFPZmZpY2lhbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNjI1 ODMzMDY1MTU5MDc1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjEs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Game one: Providence

The Sooners will open with Providence. Kim English is now in his second year with the Providence Friars. While some things have changed about this year's roster, one thing that hasn't is Bryce Hopkins. He averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds last season before missing half of the season due to injury. Jayden Pierre, who averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 assists, is also back for the Friars. Young players Rich Barron and Corey Floyd, both of whom averaged north of four points per game, are also returning. Headlining Providence’s transfer class is Wesley Cardet, who averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Chicago State. Cardet is poised to have a huge year in the Big East. Newcomers Christ Essandoko, a transfer from Saint Joseph’s who averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds, and incoming freshman Oswin Erhunmwunse will be the centers. Another notable transfer is Bensley Joseph, who averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists at Miami.

Game two: Davidson or Arizona

Barring an upset, if Oklahoma beats Providence, it will be Arizona. Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats return leading scorer Caleb Love, who averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Joining Love in the Wildcats’ backcourt are returning guards Jaden Bradley, who averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, and KJ Lewis, who contributed 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. The frontcourt features Oakland transfer Trey Townsend, who averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, leading the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA Tournament win and positioning himself as one of the best forwards in the Big 12. At center, 7’2” sophomore Motejus Krivas, who averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game, will see the majority of minutes.

If Oklahoma falls to Providence, it will likley be Davidson. Head Coach Matt McKillop returns guard Connor Kochera, who averaged 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, forward Reed Bailey, who averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, and Bobby Durkin, who put up averages of 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds last year. Division II star Zach Laput will be Davidson’s point guard. Laput averaged 20 points and 7.1 rebounds last season for Beacon Falls.

The other four teams in the field

Gonzaga

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach Mark Few have to be the favorites to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bulldogs return three of their top four leading scorers: Graham Ike, who averaged 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds, Nolan Hickman, who notched 14.0 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds, and Ryan Nembhard, who averaged 12.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. They also return key contributors in Braden Huff, who averaged 9.3 points, and Ben Gregg, who averaged 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. In addition to their returning talent, Gonzaga added two impressive transfers. Michael Ajayi, who averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds at Pepperdine, and Arkansas transfer Khalif Battle, who averaged 14.8 points for the Razorbacks, will bolster the Bulldogs' roster.

Indiana

Myles Rice, a transfer from Washington State, headlines Mike Woodson’s backcourt. Rice averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for the Cougars and helped lead them to the NCAA Tournament. He joins Stanford transfer Kanaan Carlyle, who averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Returning guard Trey Galloway, who averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 assists, will also play a large role for the Hoosiers. Indiana’s frontcourt features Malik Reneau, who averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds last season. Playing next to Reneau will be star center and Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo, who averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Mackenzie Mgbako, who averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman, returns for the Hoosiers and adds to their incredibly impressive frontcourt. Additionally, the Hoosiers have incoming freshman and former five-star Bryson Tucker, who will be another valuable piece for them this season.

Louisville

Pat Kelsey takes over for the Cardinals and has a team full of newcomers. It starts with James Madison transfer Terrence Edwards, who averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Dukes. Guards Chucky Hepburn, a transfer from Wisconsin who averaged 9.2 points and 3.9 assists, and J’Vonne Hadley, a transfer from Colorado who averaged 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, will also have large roles next to Edwards. Koren Johnson, a transfer from Washington who averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 assists, will also play a significant role in the backcourt. The Cardinals have an interesting frontcourt with BYU transfer Noah Waterman, who averaged 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars, and South Florida transfer Kasean Pryor, who averaged 13.0 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Aboubacar Traore, who transfers in from Long Beach State after averaging 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds, is poised to have a big role in the frontcourt.

West Virginia