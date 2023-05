Porter Moser and the OU men’s basketball team made another addition on Tuesday.

Moore is coming off a solid sophomore campaign with Georgia Tech, averaging 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games and made 15 starts.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class and was ranked by Rivals as the 35th best player at his position.