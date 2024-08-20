The Oklahoma men's team announced its conference schedule for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

The Sooners will host Texas A&M, Texas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Missouri. Their road games include Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas.

Porter Moser's squad will play home-and-home series with Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri.

The schedule certainly includes some challenges. The Sooners open their conference schedule at Alabama, which finished 25-12 last season and made a run to the Final Four. Their schedule includes nine teams that made the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

The Sooners enter their inaugural SEC season on a quest for a much-needed NCAA Tournament berth. The Sooners posted a 20-12 record last season but narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, being selected as the first team out of the field.

