OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

The Sooners released their non-conference schedule on Thursday, officially completing their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Sooners will play eight non-conference games at home, opening the season against Lindenwood (Nov. 4) at the Lloyd Noble Center. Their home contests include Northwestern State (Nov. 11), Stetson (Nov. 16), Texas A&M Commerce (Nov. 21), Georgia Tech (Dec. 3), Alcorn State (Dec 7) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 22), and their non-conference concludes against Prairie View A&M (Dec. 29). The Texas A&M Commerce game will be played at McCasland Field House.

The first road trip will be at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Sooners open against Providence (Nov. 27) before playing two additional games. Their non-conference slate also includes a neutral-site game against Oklahoma State at Paycom Center on Dec. 14, keeping the Bedlam series alive. Their final road game will be at the Jumpman Invitational against Michigan in North Carolina (Dec. 18).

The Sooners open conference play at Alabama on Jan. 4. The full schedule can be viewed here.