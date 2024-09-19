OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

in other news
4-Piece Nuggets: 2025 flip potential, and intel on several recent visitors
Oklahoma monitoring a Big 12 commit at LB and trending strong for a national top-10 prospect at DE
Venables: In 'perfect world', someone will emerge as 'the guy' at RB
The Sooners have relied on three RBs this season. Is that gonna continue in SEC play?
Cameron Lomax dishes on his recent unofficial visit, OU offer, and more
Oklahoma's newest offer, Cameron Lomax, dished on his unofficial visit and his new offer
Venables notepad: OU fans 'won't disappoint' in setting tone vs. Tennessee
There's a certainly a sense of urgency from the Sooners to create a hostile environment this weekend.
Denmark native Andreas Holst discusses his commitment to Oklahoma
Andreas Holst breaks down his commitment to Oklahoma
Porter Moser's squad has completed its 2024-25 schedule.
The Sooners released their non-conference schedule on Thursday, officially completing their schedule for the upcoming season.
The Sooners will play eight non-conference games at home, opening the season against Lindenwood (Nov. 4) at the Lloyd Noble Center. Their home contests include Northwestern State (Nov. 11), Stetson (Nov. 16), Texas A&M Commerce (Nov. 21), Georgia Tech (Dec. 3), Alcorn State (Dec 7) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 22), and their non-conference concludes against Prairie View A&M (Dec. 29). The Texas A&M Commerce game will be played at McCasland Field House.
The first road trip will be at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Sooners open against Providence (Nov. 27) before playing two additional games. Their non-conference slate also includes a neutral-site game against Oklahoma State at Paycom Center on Dec. 14, keeping the Bedlam series alive. Their final road game will be at the Jumpman Invitational against Michigan in North Carolina (Dec. 18).
The Sooners open conference play at Alabama on Jan. 4. The full schedule can be viewed here.