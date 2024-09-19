OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule

Advertisement

in other news

4-Piece Nuggets: 2025 flip potential, and intel on several recent visitors

4-Piece Nuggets: 2025 flip potential, and intel on several recent visitors

Oklahoma monitoring a Big 12 commit at LB and trending strong for a national top-10 prospect at DE

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
Venables: In 'perfect world', someone will emerge as 'the guy' at RB

Venables: In 'perfect world', someone will emerge as 'the guy' at RB

The Sooners have relied on three RBs this season. Is that gonna continue in SEC play?

 • Jesse Crittenden
Cameron Lomax dishes on his recent unofficial visit, OU offer, and more

Cameron Lomax dishes on his recent unofficial visit, OU offer, and more

Oklahoma's newest offer, Cameron Lomax, dished on his unofficial visit and his new offer

 • Brody Lusk
Venables notepad: OU fans 'won't disappoint' in setting tone vs. Tennessee

Venables notepad: OU fans 'won't disappoint' in setting tone vs. Tennessee

There's a certainly a sense of urgency from the Sooners to create a hostile environment this weekend.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Denmark native Andreas Holst discusses his commitment to Oklahoma

Denmark native Andreas Holst discusses his commitment to Oklahoma

Andreas Holst breaks down his commitment to Oklahoma

 • Brody Lusk

in other news

4-Piece Nuggets: 2025 flip potential, and intel on several recent visitors

4-Piece Nuggets: 2025 flip potential, and intel on several recent visitors

Oklahoma monitoring a Big 12 commit at LB and trending strong for a national top-10 prospect at DE

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
Venables: In 'perfect world', someone will emerge as 'the guy' at RB

Venables: In 'perfect world', someone will emerge as 'the guy' at RB

The Sooners have relied on three RBs this season. Is that gonna continue in SEC play?

 • Jesse Crittenden
Cameron Lomax dishes on his recent unofficial visit, OU offer, and more

Cameron Lomax dishes on his recent unofficial visit, OU offer, and more

Oklahoma's newest offer, Cameron Lomax, dished on his unofficial visit and his new offer

 • Brody Lusk
Published Sep 19, 2024
OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2024-25 schedule
Default Avatar
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Twitter
@jessecrittenden
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Porter Moser's squad has completed its 2024-25 schedule.

The Sooners released their non-conference schedule on Thursday, officially completing their schedule for the upcoming season.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Sooners will play eight non-conference games at home, opening the season against Lindenwood (Nov. 4) at the Lloyd Noble Center. Their home contests include Northwestern State (Nov. 11), Stetson (Nov. 16), Texas A&M Commerce (Nov. 21), Georgia Tech (Dec. 3), Alcorn State (Dec 7) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 22), and their non-conference concludes against Prairie View A&M (Dec. 29). The Texas A&M Commerce game will be played at McCasland Field House.

The first road trip will be at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Sooners open against Providence (Nov. 27) before playing two additional games. Their non-conference slate also includes a neutral-site game against Oklahoma State at Paycom Center on Dec. 14, keeping the Bedlam series alive. Their final road game will be at the Jumpman Invitational against Michigan in North Carolina (Dec. 18).

The Sooners open conference play at Alabama on Jan. 4. The full schedule can be viewed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
oklahoma
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Oklahoma
3 - 0
Oklahoma
Tennessee
3 - 0
Tennessee
-7, O/U 57.5
Auburn
2 - 1
Auburn
Oklahoma
3 - 0
Oklahoma
-2.5
Finished
Oklahoma
34
Arrow
Oklahoma
Tulane
19
Tulane