OU notebook: Murray misses media appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, the health of Oklahoma’s starting quarterback is a topic of conversation in the days leading up to the college football playoff.Kyler Murray, f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news