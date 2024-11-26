OU notepad: A Taco Bell feast, Kip Lewis, the 'real' Death Valley

NORMAN — Brent Venables had plenty to say during Tuesday's press conference. The OU head coach, fresh off a 24-3 win over Alabama on Saturday, covered a lot of topics during his 47-minute meeting with the media. Here are some of the highlights:

A feast at Taco Bell

During his coaches show on Monday, Venables revealed that his daughters had a request following the win over Alabama. The family needed to go to Taco Bell, where they spent $94 on food. Venables detailed the trip during his press conference. "Here’s what a coach goes through on a game day, at least me," Venables said. "I workout early in the morning, have a great breakfast and then maybe have a smoothie or something — the closer you get to game day, you don’t want to take a nap. So by the time I’m done with the radio show and a night game and with the media, with recruits and with the players and the staff and get in the car and get home, I’m ready to chew an arm off of somebody. “The girls say, let’s go to Taco Bell, man, let’s go. It was a long line, but it was worth the wait. It was so long I had to go inside and take a bathroom break while we waited for the food. We had to pull over we ordered so much food — they couldn’t get it all ready. We ordered everything. And whatever they put inside of a tortilla, the crunchy stuff, man, it’s freaking — I have no idea what it was. We smashed that and had some fun. It was good. It was worth the wait.” Venables said a few people did a double take when he walked into the restaurant, but he was largely left alone.

Praise for Kip Lewis

The third-year linebacker added another play to the highlight reel against Alabama, returning a 49-yard interception for a touchdown. It's been that type of year for Lewis, who has started 10 games and has played 374 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, the eighth most on the team. "Kip is one of my favorite guys because he's always smiling," Venables said. "He loves to practice, he loves to compete. He's kind of been my juice whisperer when I’m mad at the world and feeling sorry for myself. He's just got a light inside of him smiling. 'Coach, man, I got you,' and always at the right time. He's a fantastic player, great instincts. Plays really big, just a ball magnet. He has a very unorthodox way of how to slip blocks and knife in there and club guys feet out from underneath them, and the ceiling is limitless. "I feel like Kip has a chance to play the game a long time. He's a three-down linebacker. He's coming into his own, and if he really commits himself to the next level of detail and the next level of physical development, taking care of his diet, in the out of season, and building his body that aligns with the wear and tear that you got to have, the ability to endure the course of the season. Man, there's no limits on what he can accomplish. But I think he's the next really special one."

The 'real' Death Valley