CINCINNATI, Ohio — Leading 17-6 in the second half, the Sooners’ offense needed a spark. So quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked for the player who’s been the most consistent wide receiver so far this season — Andrel Anthony. With 32 seconds left in the third quarter, Gabriel took the snap and immediately looked for Anthony, who was running down the left sideline. Gabriel threw it, and Anthony began battling with the Cincinnati defender. Despite taking contact, Anthony came down with the contested catch for a 49-yard gain. It was the Sooners’ longest play from scrimmage on Saturday, and it eventually helped set up a 34-yard field goal from Zach Schmit in the fourth quarter.

Anthony’s catch proved to be a key play in the Sooners’ 20-6 win at Nippert Stadium. “We need some momentum. We need a big play, and that’s all I told myself when I (saw) the ball in the air,” Anthony said after the game. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna be satisfied with a (pass interference penalty) this time. I’m coming down with it. I came down with it. We needed it.” Anthony, like he has so far this season, was the undisputed leader of the Sooners’ wide receiver group on Saturday. He led the team in receptions (7), yards (117) and targets (8), and he also leads the team in all three areas this season. Through four games with the Sooners, he has more receptions (21) and yards (371) than he did in two seasons with Michigan. “He’s made competitive plays,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said, “He made another incredible, competitive play today that was huge. He’ll continue to do so. He’ll continue to create targets.” While he’s known as a big-play receiver, Anthony has shown his versatility with the Sooners. Outside of the big reception in the third quarter, Anthony averaged 11.3 yards per reception against Cincinnati. He’s proven to be a reliable target for Anthony in every area of the field. “All I wanted was an opportunity to show what I can do and help the team out,” Anthony said. “That’s all I’m getting. Just gotta continue to do that, make plays and help the team out.”

Dasan McCullough sees heavy workload in return from injury

McCullough played just two snaps against Arkansas State before suffering an injury that kept him out against SMU and Tulsa. But the sophomore returned against Cincinnati and started at the cheetah position. He played 49 snaps, which was the sixth-most on the team, per Pro Football Focus. McCullough was responsible for an early coverage bust that led to a 35-yard gain for Cincinnati in the first quarter, but he bounced back and finished with seven tackles. “I ended up getting comfortable,” McCullough said. “I started to feel comfortable through all these reps at practice and the spring and the spring game. I kind of was a little comfortable with it. Obviously in the game, especially the Big 12 opener, it's a little bit of a bigger stage. But it felt good though. I felt like I was made for that. So I can't wait to keep going on. Especially going back home next week with Iowa State is gonna be huge.”

Running back carousel