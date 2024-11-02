OU notepad: Arnold, Hester connect vs. Maine for another big play

NORMAN — Jackson Arnold wasn't sure where to go. The Sooners, leading Maine 21-7 in the second quarter, were backed up deep in their end zone as Arnold was flushed outside the pocket. As the Black Bears got close, Arnold spotted Hester down the field in one-on-one coverage. Arnold heaved it down the field, and Hester had enough separation to haul it in around midfield. Hester took it the distance for a 90-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 21 points. But most significantly, it was the longest catch by a Sooner in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium history and the second-longest reception in program history. It was also a big moment for Hester, who had yet to score as a Sooner since he transferred from Missouri in 2022. "Obviously, I've been trying to score all year, so once I saw the ball go up, I was excited," Hester said. "I was very excited. I was just wanting to catch the ball, run and don't get tackled. And I did that."

It was also a rare explosive play for OU's passing offense. The Sooners averaged just 9.5 yards per completion coming into the game, which ranked 131st nationally, and had completed just one pass over 20 yards in the last three games. Hester has struggled at times this season, particularly with drops, but he's now responsible for the two longest passing plays of the season for the Sooners. He finished with four receptions for 112 yards, becoming the first Sooner to surpass 100 receiving yards this season. Now the goal is to build on that momentum as the Sooners head into a grueling three-game stretch to end the season. "It can help us a lot," Hester said. "Sometimes you just need to see it happen and it happened today. So we're just going to let that motivate us to keep going."

INJURY UPDATE

Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor missed the game after suffering injuries last week. Those weren't the only injuries on the offensive line, as Michael Tarquin suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday. Defensive end Ethan Downs was also noticeably absent from the game. Venables said Downs was suffering from back spasms and was unable to play. Venables again gave an update on receivers Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks. "They're good," Venables said. "They were out running around here at the end of this last week. So we'll see where they're at here this week. It's not evasive, not hiding nothing. I'm hopeful, like probably everybody else that likes the Sooners, that ‘can we get these guys back?’ But when you break your foot, that's usually in that best case scenario, seven weeks right there. “I've seen plenty of guys come back and be back at full speed at eight weeks. And some guys have some other issues going on. And so we're right on track with Jalil. And then Deion's been running and working up to getting back to return to competition level. And I think that he's right there. So we're hopeful this will be a week."

Change at cornerback

The Sooners made a noticeable change at defensive back. Eli Bowen reclaimed his spot on one side, and flanking him was Jacobe Johnson. Johnson, who has been working with both sides of the ball, hadn't played much on defense the last few weeks. But he played a big role against Maine, logging a season-high 40 snaps on defense and three on offense. Notably, he played more snaps than Kani Walker and Dez Malone combined (17). Johnson and Bowen could be the combo at cornerback moving forward. "Overall, (they) played well and there's some great opportunities to get out there and learn," Venables said. "And the little things are the things that can keep you afloat, and certainly they're the things that can put you in a bad position. So I thought overall, it was a really good day for those two guys. Jacobe's been practicing really well, and again, he's long, he's fast. He competes, makes a lot of plays in special teams and he's got great long speed. Elite level long speed. "Those two guys, they play, again, with great effort and overall they've had a great body of work today."

David Stone logs his first career sack