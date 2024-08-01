OU notepad: Damonic Williams praises David Stone, Jayden Jackson
NORMAN — There's only been some offseason workouts and a couple fall practices, but Damonic Williams has seen enough.
He knows David Stone and Jayden Jackson are going to be the next great Oklahoma defensive linemen.
The junior defensive tackle projects to be one of the Sooners' starters this season, and his arrival in Norman via the transfer portal was one of the biggest noteworthy acquisitions of the offseason. But he believes Stone, a former five-star prospect, and Jackson, a former four star, are the Sooners' future anchors at defensive tackle.
"They’re gonna be great," Williams said on Thursday. "I promise you that.
"I am so excited to see them play, too. It gives me chills right now talking about it because knowing that OU is in their hands in the next couple years is going to be something amazing."
That's a huge vote of confidence in the dynamic freshman duo.
While there's a ton of excitement about the future of the highly-recruited freshmen, there's also potential for them to make an impact right now. Williams projects to play significant snaps, but the Sooners lost four of their five top players at the position from last season, and there's still some potential question marks to address during fall camp.
But even with players like Da'Jon Terry, Gracen Halton and Ashton Sanders in the mix, there's a real opportunity for Stone and Jackson to be in the mix for playing time. Both of them saw first-team reps during the spring, and the Sooners may simply need them to be ready to play now.
The next few weeks will be critical for both of them, but Williams is already sure that neither of them are a typical freshman.
"They’re just doing a lot of things that veterans can do," Williams said. "And it’s just like, me and them, we still have to learn the playbook and things like that. But it’s just seeing the skill level and the talent that they have at such an early age is amazing."
Nic Anderson healthy, ready for fall camp
After a breakout season in 2023, expectations are high for the redshirt sophomore receiver.
The good news is he's full available.
Anderson was limited for much of the spring due to an injury, which also kept him out of the spring game. His injury paved the way for more reps for other receivers like Jayden Gibson and the new freshmen, but the Sooners still need Anderson to be on the field a ton in 2024.
Fortunately for the Sooners, there's no restrictions for Anderson.
"Trainers got me right and threw me right back out there with (OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmit), and you know Schmity's going to get me right," Anderson said. "So just left it all with him, he got me right for the summer so we're good for fall camp."
Peyton Bowen hoping to make a big impact on special teams
If there's one thing that's been consistent from his freshman year to this season, it's that Bowen is ready to play on special teams.
The former Guyer High School standout had a huge impact as a punt returner in high school. He didn't see many reps at either punt or kick returner last season, but he was heavily in the rotation during the spring, particularly on the punt team.
Bowen expressed his motivation to play on special teams last year, and that hasn't changed. In fact, he's hoping to be a kick and punt returner.
“I’m gonna try to work my hardest to get to that position," Bowen said Thursday. "I’ve just gotta show the coaches that’s something I wanna do and that I can do and I’ve just gotta prove to them day by day I have the ability (to do that).”
Bowen also had praise for Doug Deaken, the Sooners' new special teams coordinator. OU coach Brent Venables hired Deaken during the spring in response to the Sooners' struggles last season, when they ranked nearly dead last nationally in special teams efficiency.
"He’s had a very great impact," Bowen said. "I love Coach D. He’s a high energy guy. He makes you laugh, He’s a good dude, kind heart, and he knows what he’s talking about. And I can really see that in the day by day in our special teams meetings."
Branson Hickman highlights freshman offensive lineman
During his first OU media availability, the presumed starter at center was asked who has stood out to him among the young players?
His answer? Eddy Pierre-Louis.
The former four-star prospect didn't arrive on campus until this summer, but it hasn't taken him long to make an impact.
"Eddy’’s caught my eye," Hickman said. "He’s just a freak athlete. He has all the tools. Just got to get some things going, but obviously he just got here. It’s been two days. Really athletic, he’s a really good kid and he works really hard. So I’m excited for him for sure.”
