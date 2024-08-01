NORMAN — There's only been some offseason workouts and a couple fall practices, but Damonic Williams has seen enough.

He knows David Stone and Jayden Jackson are going to be the next great Oklahoma defensive linemen.

The junior defensive tackle projects to be one of the Sooners' starters this season, and his arrival in Norman via the transfer portal was one of the biggest noteworthy acquisitions of the offseason. But he believes Stone, a former five-star prospect, and Jackson, a former four star, are the Sooners' future anchors at defensive tackle.

"They’re gonna be great," Williams said on Thursday. "I promise you that.

"I am so excited to see them play, too. It gives me chills right now talking about it because knowing that OU is in their hands in the next couple years is going to be something amazing."

That's a huge vote of confidence in the dynamic freshman duo.

While there's a ton of excitement about the future of the highly-recruited freshmen, there's also potential for them to make an impact right now. Williams projects to play significant snaps, but the Sooners lost four of their five top players at the position from last season, and there's still some potential question marks to address during fall camp.

But even with players like Da'Jon Terry, Gracen Halton and Ashton Sanders in the mix, there's a real opportunity for Stone and Jackson to be in the mix for playing time. Both of them saw first-team reps during the spring, and the Sooners may simply need them to be ready to play now.

The next few weeks will be critical for both of them, but Williams is already sure that neither of them are a typical freshman.

"They’re just doing a lot of things that veterans can do," Williams said. "And it’s just like, me and them, we still have to learn the playbook and things like that. But it’s just seeing the skill level and the talent that they have at such an early age is amazing."