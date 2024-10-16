OU notepad: Dasan McCullough hoping to build on Texas debut

NORMAN — Things had been trending up for Dasan McCullough since the spring.

The coaching staff moved him from the cheetah position to WILL linebacker during the offseason, and McCullough had found a natural fit there. Before fall camp began, McCullough was largely projected to be the starter alongside Danny Stutsman.

Instead, he suffered a foot injury that held him out of fall camp and through the first five games of the season.

“It happened during a summer workout, like the end of July," McCullough said Monday. "We were just doing a team run and I was finishing through and my foot, literally (it) popped. So I ended up getting a stress fracture in my foot. So it was just a long process of doing nothing basically. A lot of healing. A lot of just doing nothing.

"So (I) spent time getting my upper body right, just kind of getting stronger. Keeping my mental straight. Getting a lot smarter in the football room, the film room and things of that nature. So I feel like I spent my time well.”

The Sooners made it through by leaning on Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie. But McCullough was finally cleared to return before the Texas game, and OU coach Brent Venables was definitive that McCullough would have a role.

They didn't ease McCullough into the game. He made his season debut on the second drive of the game and finished with 26 snaps, the 13th-most on the defense per Pro Football Focus. It wasn't McCullough's most productive day — he finished with one tackle — but it was a much-needed return for the junior linebacker.

“I felt like I could have did a lot better," McCullough said. "I felt like I definitely could have played a lot better. First game back, still was kind of timid towards some things. Not triggering when I should. So a bunch of little things like that. All fixable things though. All things that are going to be fixed immediately as of today. So this week you won't see it.”

Considering he played nearly half of the team's snaps, McCullough will likely be an important part of the defense moving forward.