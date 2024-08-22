OU notepad: Gracen Halton ready for breakout season
NORMAN — Since the spring, Gracen Halton has been a popular candidate to have a breakout season on the defensive line in 2024.
But how much does he feel like he's improved since last season?
“This is a very humbling question," Halton said on Tuesday. "I would say from last year, I was about 40%, now I’m about another 40, so 80% total ready to go.
"So once the season gets here I’ll be 100.”
If that's the case, all signs are pointed up for Halton.
The California native saw some sporadic playing time in his first two seasons, recording 165 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He played in 11 games last season, finishing with 11 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
But with the Sooners losing four of their five top defensive tackles from a year ago, the path is there for Halton — heading into his junior season — to see significant playing time. He was one of the standout players during spring practices, as he showed there was potential for him to make a jump in Year 3.
OU coach Brent Venables singled out Halton as a player who has showed drastic improvement, and that's been Halton's mindset since the offseason.
“Just stacking days, getting 1% better every day," Halton said. "I’m going 1-0 every day. Coach (Venables) always stresses that. So just trying to get better every day. That’s a big part of my process, the team’s process. Just stacking days.”
With Halton potentially making a leap, it gives the Sooners more depth on the interior. With Halton, Damonic Williams, Da'Jon Terry and Davon Sears giving the Sooners veteran options, and the freshman duo of Jayden Jackson and David Stone showing they're ready for playing time, there's internal confidence that the defensive tackles are ready to compete.
"A lot of work to do, a long season ahead, but those guys have got a good head on their shoulders so they know the hard work it takes to understand the playbook," Halton said. "Just getting prepared, they’ve done a great job. Myself, I’m just studying every day. The young guys have done a great job staying ahead and just being great on the field.”
Halton praises young defensive tackles
Speaking of Jackson and Stone, there's been real momentum for them ahead of the season opener against Temple on Aug. 30.
In fact, Halton said they've put pressure on the veterans to step up.
"David Stone, Jayden Jackson, all the other guys, they want to be on the field," Halton said. "They’re pushing us older guys, because you don’t want to see a younger guy in your spot. They’re pushing the older guys to be better.”
It won't be surprising if Jackson, Stone or Nigel Smith are high up on the depth chart when it's officially released next week.
Davon Mitchell standing out as a freshman
There's been a lot of focus, understandably, on the veterans in the tight end room.
Bauer Sharp was arguably the biggest standout in the spring, quickly establishing himself as the team's No. 1 tight end. Former Baylor transfer Jake Roberts has been healthy in fall camp after missing the spring, and he gives the Sooners another proven option. Kaden Helms has also stayed healthy after struggling with injuries in his first two.
But Sharp said one guy to keep an eye on is Davon Mitchell. The former four-star prospect, listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, gives the Sooners obvious size and speed. Even if he has veterans ahead of him, Mitchell shouldn't be counted out.
"He's awesome. He's such a great guy," Sharp said. "We love him in our (tight end) room. Our room would not be the same without him. He's such a voice. He's hilarious. He is just freakishly strong. He's a freak and I cannot wait to see what his game does for the future and this season."
Who has improved a lot? Danny Okoye
The Sooners' defensive end room is one of the most intriguing position groups heading into this season.
There's a mix of everything. They've got veterans who've played a ton of football — Ethan Downs, Caiden Woullard, Trace Ford — and players who've showed flashes and are primed for bigger roles, like R Mason Thomas and Adepoju Adebawore.
But one guy who's continued to chip away and improve is Okoye. The freshman faces steep competition for playing time, but he's continued to get better since arriving in the spring.
It's unclear if he'll see playing time this season. But given his talent and the veterans he has teaching him, there's a lot of promise for Okoye.
"Danny’s improved a lot," Woullard said. "He’s learning. He’s learning the defense and he’s improved a lot. But he’s very physical. And so like I said, R Mason and Ethan, they’ve took him under their wing. And as I’m learning stuff and as I’m getting better I’ve taken him under mine and just teaching him new techniques and what the offense is doing, like giveaways, all that. So he’s doing well."