NORMAN — Since the spring, Gracen Halton has been a popular candidate to have a breakout season on the defensive line in 2024.

But how much does he feel like he's improved since last season?

“This is a very humbling question," Halton said on Tuesday. "I would say from last year, I was about 40%, now I’m about another 40, so 80% total ready to go.

"So once the season gets here I’ll be 100.”

If that's the case, all signs are pointed up for Halton.

The California native saw some sporadic playing time in his first two seasons, recording 165 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He played in 11 games last season, finishing with 11 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

But with the Sooners losing four of their five top defensive tackles from a year ago, the path is there for Halton — heading into his junior season — to see significant playing time. He was one of the standout players during spring practices, as he showed there was potential for him to make a jump in Year 3.

OU coach Brent Venables singled out Halton as a player who has showed drastic improvement, and that's been Halton's mindset since the offseason.

“Just stacking days, getting 1% better every day," Halton said. "I’m going 1-0 every day. Coach (Venables) always stresses that. So just trying to get better every day. That’s a big part of my process, the team’s process. Just stacking days.”

With Halton potentially making a leap, it gives the Sooners more depth on the interior. With Halton, Damonic Williams, Da'Jon Terry and Davon Sears giving the Sooners veteran options, and the freshman duo of Jayden Jackson and David Stone showing they're ready for playing time, there's internal confidence that the defensive tackles are ready to compete.

"A lot of work to do, a long season ahead, but those guys have got a good head on their shoulders so they know the hard work it takes to understand the playbook," Halton said. "Just getting prepared, they’ve done a great job. Myself, I’m just studying every day. The young guys have done a great job staying ahead and just being great on the field.”