OU notepad: How many players will the Sooners add through the portal?

NORMAN — Oklahoma, like other programs across the country, are in a roster crunch.
The NCAA's new changes next season will require teams to decrease their roster sizes from 120 to 105. That means most programs are in the process of cutting down their rosters significantly as they work towards next season.
The Sooners have been anticipating those changes, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been chaos. Over 20 players have entered the transfer portal since the window opened last Monday, and more are needed before the Sooners can make much-needed additions. There's still a lot up in the air, but when the dust settles, OU coach Brent Venables has an idea of how many additions the Sooners will eventually make via the portal.
“I’ll keep that kind of open," Venables said. "Anything can happen with our current roster... But it’s going to be somewhere in probably around eight to 12, give or take."
The Sooners are going to have to be careful with which position groups they address, although there are several that stick out. Six wide receivers have hit the portal so far, and as things stand now, the Sooners will have just eight scholarship players in the position group. That's counting Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson, whose futures are in the air.
With Jackson Arnold and Brendan Zurbrugg hitting the portal, along with Casey Thompson exhausting his eligibility, the Sooners currently have just two scholarship quarterbacks heading into next season. There are other obvious needs as well, particularly on the offensive line and at tight end.
It's going to be a numbers game the rest of the way for the Sooners.
"This is modern college football," Venables said. "I don’t think any team’s going to be immune to that. Certainly, as we said a lot over the last several months, we’ve been preparing for that. We’ve got to get our roster to 105. There’s processing that takes place. You don’t like it; I’ve said I don’t like it, but it’s part of where we’re at right now.
"So, everybody has to figure out what’s best for them, and we as a program as we continue to try to grow and start back over with Team 131. That’s all part of the process. That’s right on schedule.”
Gibson, Burks returning next season?
Venables said the expectation is that Gibson will return next season. Gibson suffered a knee injury during training camp that kept him out for the entire season.
There's been a lot of buzz about Burks, who finished third on the team in receptions (31) and yards (245) despite playing in just five games this season. As of Friday afternoon, Burks' future remains uncertain.
"He’s got a lot to weigh and things like that, but we’ve had several conversations, and (returning is) still certainly on the table," Venables said.
Venables comments on Michael Fasusi officially joining the 2025 class
Venables was unable to speak about the five-star offensive lineman during his signing day press conference last week. Fasusi didn't hold his signing ceremony until later in the day.
Venables discussed Fasusi's addition to the class during Friday's availability.
"I think there might have been a lot of anticipation and question marks. 'Well, who's he gonna sign with?’ Well we never flinched," Venables said. "We weren’t surprised. He did exactly what he said he was gonna do. But really excited. Mike’s one of the many talented players that we signed in this high school class. What I love about Mike, certainly he’s very talented. He’s got great stature at 6-6, 295 pounds. Super athletic but he’s a blue-collar guy.
"He’s a football junkie. He loves the game. He’s a simple guy. Loves the Lord, loves football, loves his family and loves his teammates. That’s who I know Mike to be... But he’ll put his head down and let Coach Bedenbaugh coach him and develop him. That’s important. That was a reason that he chose, one of the many reasons he chose Oklahoma from a development standpoint and knowing that Coach Bedenbaugh would be able to get the best out of him."
Ben Arbuckle settling in
The Sooners' new offensive coordinator has had a lot on his plate since he was hired earlier this month. Last week, Venables said Arbuckle isn't expected to be involved in the game planning for the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Dec. 27.
However, Arbuckle was involved in the Sooners' bowl practice on Friday.
"Today he was out there throwing," Venables said. "We were spreading it out working some of the (passing) stuff that we were doing and he was out there so if there’s five guys getting out, five balls are flying. So he got his arm warmed up and threw a few post routes and a few unders. So that was great to see.
"But he’s blended in really well. Again, he’s a relationship guy. He’s got a lot of humility. He certainly has respect for people in the building. And so it was a very natural transition for him up to this point. He’s spent a lot of time trying to get to know players and the rest of the staff. So it’s been great."