OU notepad: How many players will the Sooners add through the portal?

NORMAN — Oklahoma, like other programs across the country, are in a roster crunch.

The NCAA's new changes next season will require teams to decrease their roster sizes from 120 to 105. That means most programs are in the process of cutting down their rosters significantly as they work towards next season.

The Sooners have been anticipating those changes, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been chaos. Over 20 players have entered the transfer portal since the window opened last Monday, and more are needed before the Sooners can make much-needed additions. There's still a lot up in the air, but when the dust settles, OU coach Brent Venables has an idea of how many additions the Sooners will eventually make via the portal.

“I’ll keep that kind of open," Venables said. "Anything can happen with our current roster... But it’s going to be somewhere in probably around eight to 12, give or take."

The Sooners are going to have to be careful with which position groups they address, although there are several that stick out. Six wide receivers have hit the portal so far, and as things stand now, the Sooners will have just eight scholarship players in the position group. That's counting Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson, whose futures are in the air.

With Jackson Arnold and Brendan Zurbrugg hitting the portal, along with Casey Thompson exhausting his eligibility, the Sooners currently have just two scholarship quarterbacks heading into next season. There are other obvious needs as well, particularly on the offensive line and at tight end.

It's going to be a numbers game the rest of the way for the Sooners.

"This is modern college football," Venables said. "I don’t think any team’s going to be immune to that. Certainly, as we said a lot over the last several months, we’ve been preparing for that. We’ve got to get our roster to 105. There’s processing that takes place. You don’t like it; I’ve said I don’t like it, but it’s part of where we’re at right now.

"So, everybody has to figure out what’s best for them, and we as a program as we continue to try to grow and start back over with Team 131. That’s all part of the process. That’s right on schedule.”