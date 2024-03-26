OU notepad: Jacob Sexton focusing on leadership with new offensive line
NORMAN — Oklahoma's offensive line has been one of the most intriguing position groups, and it's also been one of the biggest question marks this spring.
The Sooners notably the unit of Andrew Raym, Cayden Green, Walter Rouse, Tyler Guyton and McKade Mettauer depart after last season, a group that combined for 53 starts last season. Bill Bedenbaugh and the coaching staff added nine total players via the transfer portal and freshman class in an attempt to add much-needed depth and experience
All of a sudden, Jacob Sexton became a rare offensive lineman with both experience on the field and multiple years as a Sooner. That has put him in a leadership position, which he has embraced.
“That’s the biggest thing I’ve tried to do this last winter and spring, is really just lead our group," Sexton said Monday when asked by OU Insider. "(I've told the new guys if) they have questions, come to me. They did really good over the winter break of meeting and getting in on their own.”
One thing that's helped in that regard is Sexton's health. He missed all of last spring with a leg injury, which kept him off the field to begin the 2023 season. His snaps ramped up as the year went on, as he started the final four games while playing nearly 74 snaps per game, per Pro Football Focus.
He projects to firmly be in the mix for the starting left guard spot, and getting to have a real offseason and spring should only help.
"That was the biggest thing in the offseason (last year) is I was trying to get that leg right," Sexton said. "Finally coming around to this year when I get an offseason and truly get to train for multiple months in a row, that was definitely beneficial for me and as a team to where we can all bond as one unit.”
Da'Jon Terry looking to build on last year
On the opposite side of the offensive, the defensive tackle room saw some key departures, too. Between Jordan Kelley, Jonah Laulu, Isaiah Coe and Jacob Lacey (medically retired), the Sooners lost 1,318 snaps played from a year ago.
However, that made Da'Jon Terry's return that much more important.
Terry ranked third among defensive tackles last season in snaps (306), finishing with 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. He really found his rhythm as the season continued.
Building on that momentum was one of the key reasons he returned for his fifth-year senior season. His veteran presence and experience could help propel him to the top of the depth chart.
"The main thing that I look for... well what really helped me come back was the brotherhood that we have here," Terry said. "And being around (OU coach Brent Venables) and (OU interior defensive line coach Todd Bates), they taught me a lot of stuff that I didn't know... So I feel like all these years, I feel like my fifth year of college I could still learn some more. They taught me a lot of stuff so I was like if I come back one more year I feel like I'll be a top dog. So that was my main thing. That was my main process of coming back.
"And what I really want to get out of this spring is just to be a better player. To be a better all-around athlete. Like when I was at Tennessee I was a run stopper. When I was at Kansas I was a run stopper. So I just want to be able to just not be labeled as a run stopper but as an all-around player and Coach V and Coach Bates are definitely helping me."
Jacob Lacey remaining involved in spring practices
Venables confirmed Lacey was medically retiring earlier this month.
Lacey fought through a health issue involving blood clots earlier in his career and still managed to be a significant contributor for the Sooners in 2023, starting 12 games at defensive tackle. Unfortunately for Lacey and the Sooners, he's unable to play in 2024, which would've marked his final season of eligibility.
However, Lacey is still involved with the program and was seen helping the defensive linemen through individual drills on Monday.
While he's not able to contribute on the field, his presence is still playing a big role for the Sooners.
"It's amazing for him to even be even up to it to just come around and still be a part of the game even when he knows he can't play anymore, it was his last season," Terry said. "That's amazing to see him every day still out here talking, coaching. He's still been in all our meetings. Everything. So it's amazing just to have his presence around still."
