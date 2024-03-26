NORMAN — Oklahoma's offensive line has been one of the most intriguing position groups, and it's also been one of the biggest question marks this spring.

The Sooners notably the unit of Andrew Raym, Cayden Green, Walter Rouse, Tyler Guyton and McKade Mettauer depart after last season, a group that combined for 53 starts last season. Bill Bedenbaugh and the coaching staff added nine total players via the transfer portal and freshman class in an attempt to add much-needed depth and experience

All of a sudden, Jacob Sexton became a rare offensive lineman with both experience on the field and multiple years as a Sooner. That has put him in a leadership position, which he has embraced.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve tried to do this last winter and spring, is really just lead our group," Sexton said Monday when asked by OU Insider. "(I've told the new guys if) they have questions, come to me. They did really good over the winter break of meeting and getting in on their own.”

One thing that's helped in that regard is Sexton's health. He missed all of last spring with a leg injury, which kept him off the field to begin the 2023 season. His snaps ramped up as the year went on, as he started the final four games while playing nearly 74 snaps per game, per Pro Football Focus.

He projects to firmly be in the mix for the starting left guard spot, and getting to have a real offseason and spring should only help.

"That was the biggest thing in the offseason (last year) is I was trying to get that leg right," Sexton said. "Finally coming around to this year when I get an offseason and truly get to train for multiple months in a row, that was definitely beneficial for me and as a team to where we can all bond as one unit.”