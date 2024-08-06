OU notepad: Jacob Sexton ready for leadership role on offensive line
NORMAN — Things feel a bit different for Jacob Sexton this time around.
Sexton entered his freshman season in 2022 behind several other offensive linemen on the depth chart. He then missed the spring in 2023 after tearing his ACL, which derailed his start to last season.
But heading into his third fall camp, there's a lot of excitement for Sexton.
"I’m really confident," Sexton said Monday. "I’m excited for the season. Coming off my ACL, I feel amazing. I feel really good and ready to play and just go out there and dominate.”
All signs point towards Sexton taking a giant step forward.
With the Sooners replacing several key pieces on the offense, the Edmond native appears primed to play a significant role in 2024. He took a ton of first-string reps during the spring, and that continued during the open portion of Monday's fall practice. He was primarily the left-tackle reps during individual drills, alongside the five-man unit of Heath Ozaeta, Branson Hickman, Febechi Nwaiwu and Jake Taylor.
OU coach Brent Venables noted the leadership growth for Sexton over the last few months, and the Sooners are going to need that as they continue to sort out their new offensive line. Building chemistry has been a key focus for Sexton and the offensive line over the last few weeks.
“Man, it goes all to time outside the facility," Sexton said. "We got to eat and just stay tight — UFC fights, stuff like that, we’re together watching, spending time together. That’s really the biggest thing for us.”
Either way, the Sooners need Sexton to have his best season yet. He showed flashes of potential last season, when he started the final four games of the season played 410 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The rest of the roster has played fewer than 460 snaps in an OU uniform.
All of a sudden, Sexton and Taylor — both entering their third seasons with the Sooners — are the offensive linemen with the most institutional knowledge on the team. And with both players on track to be starters for the season opener, Sexton knows this is the time for him to step up.
"I think it’s kind of that time now," Sexton said. "This’ll be the third year for us and we’ve been in the system for a long time now, so all of the guys are ready and excited. But me and Jake are just trying to get everyone rolling.”
Ozaeta pushing for a starting job
If there's been an under-the-radar guy on the offensive line, it's Ozaeta. The redshirt freshman saw just four snaps in one appearance last season, and it was unclear what kind of role he would play in 2024.
So far, it appears he's making his case for more playing time. In fact, he was seen taking first-team reps during Monday's practice at left guard. Ozaeta — listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds — would give the Sooners significant size on the offensive line, and if he's truly ready to play a big role, that would be a significant boost for a position group that doesn't have much carryover from last season.
“I’ve seen a lot of development and a lot of growth from Heath," OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said. "Not only that, but a lot of maturity, too. He’s being asked a lot of right now to step up and be in that position to go out and potentially start on the line for us. Seeing him grow up and not only physically put weight on, but mentally mature, learn the offense, learn whether it's his calls on the o-line or who he’s going to — whatever the o-line has to do to execute, I feel like he’s been doing it at a high level.”
Taylor Tatum making a quick impact
The No. 1 running back in the 2024 class may have been a summer enrollee, but he's wasted no time getting acclimated quickly.
Tatum has already put himself firmly in the mix for playing time behind Gavin Sawchuk, and he's made a quick impression on his teammates. Arnold lauded his versatility — particularly in the passing game — and Jovantae Barnes said he's been a quick learner.
"He came here day one ready to work," Barnes said. "He sits in the meeting room and makes sure we don't skip past anything. "Wait coach, let me get this one.' He's just making sure he understands everything. You can tell he's the guy that's ready to compete and ready to play."
