NORMAN — Things feel a bit different for Jacob Sexton this time around.

Sexton entered his freshman season in 2022 behind several other offensive linemen on the depth chart. He then missed the spring in 2023 after tearing his ACL, which derailed his start to last season.

But heading into his third fall camp, there's a lot of excitement for Sexton.

"I’m really confident," Sexton said Monday. "I’m excited for the season. Coming off my ACL, I feel amazing. I feel really good and ready to play and just go out there and dominate.”

All signs point towards Sexton taking a giant step forward.

With the Sooners replacing several key pieces on the offense, the Edmond native appears primed to play a significant role in 2024. He took a ton of first-string reps during the spring, and that continued during the open portion of Monday's fall practice. He was primarily the left-tackle reps during individual drills, alongside the five-man unit of Heath Ozaeta, Branson Hickman, Febechi Nwaiwu and Jake Taylor.

OU coach Brent Venables noted the leadership growth for Sexton over the last few months, and the Sooners are going to need that as they continue to sort out their new offensive line. Building chemistry has been a key focus for Sexton and the offensive line over the last few weeks.

“Man, it goes all to time outside the facility," Sexton said. "We got to eat and just stay tight — UFC fights, stuff like that, we’re together watching, spending time together. That’s really the biggest thing for us.”

Either way, the Sooners need Sexton to have his best season yet. He showed flashes of potential last season, when he started the final four games of the season played 410 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The rest of the roster has played fewer than 460 snaps in an OU uniform.

All of a sudden, Sexton and Taylor — both entering their third seasons with the Sooners — are the offensive linemen with the most institutional knowledge on the team. And with both players on track to be starters for the season opener, Sexton knows this is the time for him to step up.

"I think it’s kind of that time now," Sexton said. "This’ll be the third year for us and we’ve been in the system for a long time now, so all of the guys are ready and excited. But me and Jake are just trying to get everyone rolling.”