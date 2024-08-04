NORMAN — It hasn't been the smoothest year or so for OU running back Jovantae Barnes.

Coming off a solid freshman season, expectations were high for Barnes as the projected starter heading into 2023. But a foot injury derailed his spring and offseason and Barnes never found his rhythm last season, eventually finding himself buried on the depth chart. Barnes was able to participate in practices this spring but didn't see the field in the spring game, as Brent Venables said the team was looking to find reps for other players.

It's been hard to discern exactly where Barnes sits on the depth chart this season, particularly with fall camp beginning on Wednesday. But for Venables, there's been a lot of encouraging signs of growth for Barnes.

"He got up in front of the team several nights ago," Venables said on Saturday. "I love some of the things he said. A great testimony. What his expectations were. The disappointment that he experienced last year. Some of that is not his fault. A lot of times you have to get out of your own head and all part of making progress. That was good."

That helps things feel a bit more optimistic as Barnes hopes to regain his form.

Barnes played a significant role in 2022 as the primary backup to Eric Gray, totaling 519 yards and five touchdowns on 116 carries while playing 248 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. There were high hopes that the Las Vegas native would take the starting job in 2023, but he appeared in eight games while logging just 94 snaps as Gavin Sawchuk seized control of the Sooners' backfield.

Sawchuk projects to be the no-doubt starter for the Sooners this fall, but there's still an opportunity for Barnes to play a role. He saw a lot of the second-team snaps during the spring and he's full healthy for fall camp. He'll be batting over the next few weeks with Kalib Hicks, Taylor Tatum and Sam Franklin for reps behind Sawchuk, and while he hasn't played much since 2022, he does still offer more experience in an OU uniform compared to the rest of the running backs.

The next few weeks presents a chance for Barnes to find his footing.

"He had a great summer and a really good first three days in many ways looks like his old self," Venables said. "I don’t want to jinx him, but he’s done well in the first three days."