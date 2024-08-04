PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

OU notepad: Jovantae Barnes 'looking like his old self' early in camp

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hzUmZuWWNkaHE4P3NpPUs1Wk5uXy1rZVAzX29TQ0s/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NORMAN — It hasn't been the smoothest year or so for OU running back Jovantae Barnes.

Coming off a solid freshman season, expectations were high for Barnes as the projected starter heading into 2023. But a foot injury derailed his spring and offseason and Barnes never found his rhythm last season, eventually finding himself buried on the depth chart. Barnes was able to participate in practices this spring but didn't see the field in the spring game, as Brent Venables said the team was looking to find reps for other players.

It's been hard to discern exactly where Barnes sits on the depth chart this season, particularly with fall camp beginning on Wednesday. But for Venables, there's been a lot of encouraging signs of growth for Barnes.

"He got up in front of the team several nights ago," Venables said on Saturday. "I love some of the things he said. A great testimony. What his expectations were. The disappointment that he experienced last year. Some of that is not his fault. A lot of times you have to get out of your own head and all part of making progress. That was good."

That helps things feel a bit more optimistic as Barnes hopes to regain his form.

Barnes played a significant role in 2022 as the primary backup to Eric Gray, totaling 519 yards and five touchdowns on 116 carries while playing 248 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. There were high hopes that the Las Vegas native would take the starting job in 2023, but he appeared in eight games while logging just 94 snaps as Gavin Sawchuk seized control of the Sooners' backfield.

Sawchuk projects to be the no-doubt starter for the Sooners this fall, but there's still an opportunity for Barnes to play a role. He saw a lot of the second-team snaps during the spring and he's full healthy for fall camp. He'll be batting over the next few weeks with Kalib Hicks, Taylor Tatum and Sam Franklin for reps behind Sawchuk, and while he hasn't played much since 2022, he does still offer more experience in an OU uniform compared to the rest of the running backs.

The next few weeks presents a chance for Barnes to find his footing.

"He had a great summer and a really good first three days in many ways looks like his old self," Venables said. "I don’t want to jinx him, but he’s done well in the first three days."

Venables excited about depth at cheetah

Venables believes the Sooners have a ton options at the cheetah spot. He, tongue in cheek, said they could have as many as nine players see reps there during fall camp.

That's a much-different spot than the Sooners have been in the last two years.

While Dasan McCullough is the most-experienced player at cheetah — a hybrid position of defensive back and linebacker — he's also been working a lot at WILL linebacker. That leaves the door open for several guys.

“I like the versatility in the positions," Venables said. "We have a handful of guys that are very instinctive. They all might look a little bit different, but man, we’ve got size. We’ve got speed. We’ve got physicality. Guys that have good instincts. I really like the depth at the position, and many of those guys are playing multiple positions. That one is one of those positions.

"Whether you look at a guy like a Jayden Rowe or a Kendal Dolby or a Sammy (Omosigho) or a Dasan or an Eli (Bowen), Reggie Powers — if I wanted to do it tomorrow, we could throw (Michael) Boganowski over there and Reggie at safety, and there would be a transition but (it would be) rather seamless. So you’re trying to play to guys strengths and not try to overload guys that can’t handle (it). Just because their skill set will allow them, you don’t want to overload them mentally as a young player. Try to help them get good at something."

Outside of McCullough, Dolby is a significant favorite to see playing time at cheetah. But Powers and Omosigho saw reps there during the spring, and Venables bragged on Bowen's football IQ. It's clear the Sooners have different options they can play depending on the opponent and who best fits the formation.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZMZTFLN01TelZRP3NpPS1ZUWdwdUVYZzNIMDRvZEI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Venables believes Doug Deakin will shake up special teams

The third-year coach hasn't been shy about the Sooners' need to improve on special teams after finishing near the bottom nationally in efficiency. That's why he went and hired Deakin as the new special teams coordinator during the offseason.

It's obvious that there's a renewed focus on special teams, and Venables is confident that the former San Diego State coordinator can help the Sooners improve.

“(He has) a ton of experience, a ton of energy," Venables said. "His ability to connect with the guys is very natural. I think he had the players’ real respect when we had the home run hitting contest down at the softball stadium... Players are hard to earn their trust. It takes something like that, man he put a couple on a rope. But he’s a great teacher, he teaches the staff well.

"He’s incredibly passionate about doing what he does. His ability to inspire, motivate and challenge is very natural for us in this space. And then he’s got a great group of guys to work with, several two and three-year players that have played a lot … Same thing, we need to have a result that’s a hell of a lot different than what we’ve had in the past, but Doug’s transitioned really well and the players have a great deal of respect for him.”

