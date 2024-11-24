OU notepad: Kip Lewis does it again, snags huge pick-six in Alabama win

NORMAN — Kip Lewis jokes that he's not able to hang onto interceptions in practice, but he assures his teammates that he'll be fine when it's game time. He proved that with his crucial pick-six to seal the win against Auburn back in September. On Saturday night, he provided further evidence. The Sooners had all the momentum against No. 7 Alabama early in the third quarter after Xavier Robinson put the Sooners up 17-3. The defense trotted back on the field hoping to continue keeping Alabama's offense in check. Lewis made sure of it. He intercepted Jalen Milroe's pass near the left sideline and ran it back for a 49-yard touchdown, as his second pick-six of the season gave the Sooners a 24-3 lead.

That was the final score of the game, and it was the final separator in Oklahoma's 24-3 win over Alabama. "We came out of a formation that we've been studying all week, and (OU defensive coordinator Zac Alley) had everybody prepared, nailing us down with the details," Lewis said after the game. "And so I ran my keys, did what I was supposed to, and I was proud that he threw it, because I was like, 'What if I'm standing right here?' But you know, just finishing and making sure I get to the end zone after I caught it." That play was crucial in helping the Sooners prevent Alabama from storming back. The Sooners were in a familiar position at halftime, leading 10-3. They also held halftime leads in their last two conference games against Missouri and Ole Miss before eventually dropping both games. The Sooners also hadn't snagged an interception since Oct. 12 against Texas. But Eli Bowen got things started with an interception on the third play of the half, which set up a score. Lewis followed that up with his pick-six eight plays later, then Woodi Washington followed it up with one of his own in the fourth quarter. "We had to get back to the standard of turnovers," Lewis said. "Just the defense, just in general, we've been lacking these past couple weeks, and so our biggest statement was to get that ball back." Lewis may struggle to reel in interceptions during practice, but he's shown he can make the plays when they matter most. And it's a big reason why the Sooners came away with a 21-point win to secure bowl eligibility. "He drops them in pregame, too," Alley joked. "I think when the lights come on, he’s a different dude. He’s a true gamer. There’s not a lot of those guys. He’s a good practice player, no doubt about it, but man, when the lights are on and the stage is bright and matter, he’s at his best when it matters the most.”

Fans storm the field

OU fans rushed the field for the first time since 2000, when the Sooners knocked off No. 1 Nebraska 31-14. However, they jumped the gun just a bit. The Sooners called a timeout as the final seconds ticked down, but not before fans had stormed the field. The fans had to leave the field momentarily for one final play — a Casey Thompson kneel down — before they eventually were allowed to celebrate. "That was electric," OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said. "That’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. I’m forever grateful for that. And we obviously knew the fans were going to rush. It is what it is but I’m not complaining. That’s awesome. That’s something you’ll remember. I found my family right away which was awesome."

Eddy Pierre-Louis sees the field

Without Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor or Michael Tarquin, the Sooners largely relied on the same offensive line group that played against Missouri: Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta, Troy Everett, Febechi Nwaiwu and Spencer Brown. However, there was a sixth offensive lineman that saw snaps — Pierre-Louis. The true freshman saw 12 of the offense's 62 snaps and was the only reserve lineman to see playing time, per Pro Football Focus. "I think he’s earned that," OU offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley said. "He’s done a great job. He’s gotten better throughout the year. He’s kind of like Troy. He brings a spark. Everybody loves that guy. He comes to work every single day as a true freshman. He just loves going to work. (Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) coaches him hard. He just smiles and says, ‘Yes sir, let’s go.’ I think the guys respect him for that. He’s just earned the right to play. Happy he got in there and did what he did."

Brent Venables finds inspiration

Venables mentioned after the game that he saw the movie "Gladiator 2" on Friday night. It apparently gave him some inspiration — or maybe home — that the Sooners could deliver a similarly-dominant performance on the field. "We watched that Gladiator movie last night, the new one that came out," Venables said. "Man, it was right on time. And my man Denzel Washington over-delivered again."

Alabama head coach praises Jackson Arnold, Xavier Robinson