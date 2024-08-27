Content Loading

NORMAN — It's finally game week. The Sooners open the 2024 season at 6 p.m. Friday against Temple, marking the program's first game as a member of the SEC. It'll also be the first Friday night game at Gaylor Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU coach Brent Venables previewed the game on Monday, with several players speaking to the media Monday evening. Here's a look at a few of the notable quotes:

Danny Stutsman discusses Kip Lewis, Lewis Carter

With Dasan McCullough still sidelined, it was no surprise that Kip Lewis was listed atop the depth chart at WILL linebacker. But there was an "OR" next to his name. Listed under him was true sophomore Lewis Carter, giving the Sooners two co-starters next to Danny Stutsman. Stutsman praised the growth from both of the players. “When (Lewis Carter) came in here, that’s a guy that just kind of played off instinct," Stutsman said. "Him and Kip as well. Kip being more of a faster guy… Lewis just being a strong guy. Really good in the box but still has that speed. The ability that he’s had to kind of learn the defense and kind of play within the system, make plays for himself, has been phenomenal. I remember when Lewis didn’t know anything, both of them. And now from where they’ve come, it’s awesome. Being an older guy, really seeing that growth it really makes you proud.”

Jalil Farooq, Jackson Arnold praise Brenen Thompson

Farooq, expectedly, was listed on the depth chart as a firm starter at wide receiver. In the other wide receiver spot? Thompson was listed as a co-starter. The speedster has risen up the depth chart in fall camp, with Brent Venables praising his versatility and growth as a guy who can serve multiple roles in the offense. That praise was echoed by starting quarterback Jackson Arnold and Farooq. "Brenen is a guy that brings intensity in practice every day," Farooq said. "He is one of the guys that works consistently, he continuously makes plays 24/7. I take a lot from his game, he's super fast and in our receiver's room we have all (No. 1) receivers. So anybody can step up to the plate and play receiver right now, today. “Obviously he had a great fall camp," Arnold added. "A lot of yardage. Had him running a lot, but he did a great job this fall camp with developing his route tree and even in the offseason and in summer, he did a great job developing his route tree, expanding on what he was already good at. And I credit that a lot to (OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, too. Fantastic coach. He gets those receivers ready. Brenen had a fantastic fall camp and I’m really excited for how he’s gonna contribute for us this year."

Could in-helmet communication devices help the offense?

One of the many changes implemented this offseason was the approval for teams to use in-helmet communication devices. Those devices, which can be given to one offensive player (typically a quarterback) and one defensive player, will allow a coach to talk to the player and relay signals until there's 15 seconds remaining on the play clock. The Sooners experimented with using them during the spring and fall camp. Offensively, it'll be Arnold with the ear piece during games, allowing him to communicate with co-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell. “It’s been a lot of fun," Arnold said. "Obviously something that’s new for us. I got to try it out in spring ball, use it for the spring game, use it for all of spring and I love it so far. With us being up tempo, being to get the calls in quicker and even be able to hear tips and tricks from Coach Littrell, it’s been really helpful for me so far this fall and it’s gonna be helpful for us this season. Is there any concern that the devices won't be loud enough? "Hopefully our crowd is quiet when we’re on offense," Arnold said. "But for (away games), I'll probably gonna have to cover my helmet a little bit."

Friday night lights?