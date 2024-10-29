OU notepad: Notable quotes from Venables' press conference

NORMAN — Brent Venables had a lot to say during Tuesday's press conference. His weekly press conference lasted over an hour and six minutes, rivaling the longest of his tenure since he was hired in late 2021. And this comes just a few days before the Sooners' matchup with Maine, an FCS opponent that OU is favored to beat by 34.5 points. But his press conference also comes after the Sooners' 26-14 loss to Ole Miss, marking their third straight loss by double digits. The Sooners are now 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. There's a lot to unpack from Venables' comments. Here's some of the notable things he said:

Venables believes Sooners can compete with anybody

Venables spent the first part of his press conference discussing the "incremental" improvement the Sooners showed in last week's loss to Ole Miss. Part of that growth showed up in the running game, when the Sooners finished with 147 yards (their best in conference play) against an Ole Miss team that ranked first nationally in run defense. That includes the 60 yards that were taken away due to sacks, giving the Sooners a true number of 207 rushing yards. But ultimately, the Sooners' halftime lead dwindled away as they were outscored 16-0 in the second half. And while it was another frustrating loss, Venables believes the evidence is there that his team can compete. "If we get out of our own way, if we don't beat Oklahoma, if we do the things that winning requires, even though we have XYZ down with injuries... we can play with anybody," Venables said. "We can beat anybody that we play against. And that may not be popular for people to hear and everybody who wants to find negative in all of it, that's cool, too. But I know what I know. I'm not wrong, and that's affirmation of that. "But we've got to get better, and if we can make some explosive plays in the passing game, that's going to open up even more opportunities in the run game, and if we stay on schedule, we don't have pre-snap penalties, if we give them good field position, if we don't have the unthinkable penalties that just, it's always hard to overcome. You get to third and 20 it's really hard. ... (But the game was) affirmation that we are getting a little better."

Venables highlights Jaydan Hardy, Michael Boganowski, Reggie Powers

As much as Oklahoma has struggled in SEC play, this weekend's game should give the Sooners an opportunity to play their young players. On defense, that includes the likes of Jaydan Hardy, Michael Boganowski and Reggie Powers. Boganowski has played the most among that trio, appearing in six games while logging 33 snaps. Hardy has seen a small handful of snaps (21), while Powers has only played in the season opener. But the Sooners remain high on their development, and this weekend could be an opportunity for them to stake their claim for more playing time moving forward. "I'm really excited about those guys," Venables said. "I think they are going to be phenomenal. And, no coach speak that's just what I've seen and they've got great mindsets. They're tough guys mentally. They're tough guys physically. They're contact guys. Boganowski, Powers, Hardy — they're fearless. (Hardy will) go play anything. Even though he trains at one position, every game he's always (saying), 'I can go and do this. I can go and do that.' That's what he did in high school. I wouldn't doubt it. I wouldn't put it past him, but I'm trying to get him good at one thing. "But those are guys, they have range, they’re physical, they’ve got great natural instincts. All three of those guys, we crushed it with those guys. I’m incredibly proud of those guys... There’s going to be a cumulative effect of that and it’s going to pay off and it is paying off in their development. But really, they’re great leaders too for young guys."

Venables praises Jayden Jackson, David Stone

Jackson has had a standout freshman season for the Sooners. He's tied for the 11th-most snaps played on the defense (248) while recording 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. The true freshman has been an instrumental part of OU's improved defensive line. "Jayden is a great example of a young freshman that came in with a — he brought in fundamentals of physical toughness, mental toughness, and the ability to play fast as a result of great work ethic," Jackson said. "Really smart guy. Football was easy for him, and so all those things transitioned to his ability to become a starter. "(He's) held up incredibly well. Has played really well. Has been a model of consistency, which is probably the best quality that I believe you can have, is just being a consistent week in and week out performer." It's been a slightly slower development for Jackson's counterpart. Stone has appeared in every game this season but has played just 41 snaps. Part of that is because he's had to wear a cast on his arm, and the Sooners have been cautious with him as a result. But Venables remains high on Stone's potential. "The cast, it's an inhibitor, if you will, but he's fought through it," Stone said. "He's still practicing, goes and takes live practice reps and things of that nature. He's a tough guy. He wants to improve. "David Stone's best quality, he has this fantastic work ethic, but he has this amazing self-awareness. And so, as a result, he doesn't get in his own way in the improvement process. He sees it for what it is... He's gonna be a fantastic player because of those two traits there, the work ethic and great self-awareness and the hunger to improve every single day."

Kevin Johns having immediate impact as interim co-offensive coordinator