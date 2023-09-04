OU notepad: Patience finally paying off for Jayden Gibson
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s spring game was months ago, but one play had been stuck in Jayden Gibson’s mind.
Gibson had an opportunity to catch the game-tying two-point conversion in the final seconds, but the pass from Jackson Arnold went through his hands. In Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State — over four months since the spring game — Gibson was hoping for the opportunity to make up for it.
During the third quarter, it was Arnold again who chucked it to the left corner of the end zone for Gibson. The sophomore receiver came down with the ball in traffic, hauling in the 21-yard reception for his first collegiate touchdown.
After the game, Gibson mentioned that spring-game drop to Arnold.
“He’s been working his butt off,” Arnold said. “He told me today, ‘That’s for the spring game…’ He said, ‘I wasn’t even happy about that touchdown. It was just redemption for the spring game.’ He’s worked his butt off since then, worked hard all summer, all fall camps. Today he showed that he can go up and pretty much get anything.”
It was one of two spectacular receptions for Gibson on the day, as he finished with two catches for 54 yards.
It was a much-needed break for Gibson, who’s been open about his struggle to adjust to college life. Gibson caught just one pass for 12 yards last season, but the potential to make a big impact has always been there.
Against Arkansas State, Gibson's patience paid off.
“It meant everything, man,” Gibson said after the game. “It meant everything because I know my team needs me to be a big player, a reliable player, a consistent player. It meant a lot to me because my family (has been) supporting me a long time, like, through the whole process of getting acquainted to college and all that. It meant a lot to me because my coaches, they put a lot of effort and instilled a lot into me, a lot of belief. That’s the best word, belief. I didn’t want to let them down.
“This is a testament to the work I put in and the work my team put in around me. Can’t do it by yourself. It was a great team win. I’m far from the only person who played and had a great day today. I feel like if everyone just adapts that same mentality, we’ll have many more wins that’ll mean a lot more than this.”
For OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, it was a sign that Gibson has turned the corner.
“I think he’s done a good job of sticking to the plan and not wavering,” Lebby said during his press conference Monday. “He’s a guy that has had great maturity outside of our building since he’s been here. He’s had great maturing inside the building. So I think who he is today and where he’s at, from being a student to just being an every-day guy, he’s in a really good spot.”
Lebby hoping to find rhythm with the running backs
Tawee Walker got the start against Arkansas State, but Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes saw the field quite a bit.
Walker carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, while Major (nine carries, 31 yards) and Barnes (13 carries, 49 yards) struggled to generate efficient carries. Lebby said the Sooners will likely continue to rotate players in the backfield.
“I think for those guys it’s understanding making the most of every opportunity,” Lebby said. “When you get your opportunity, make the most of it because you know there's other guys in the room that have a chance to go play. We weren't able to get one single guy into a great rhythm the other day. But I think those guys understand they’ve got to take advantage of opportunities and be able to go win some one-on-ones and go make some plays.”
Sooners hoping to develop huge rotation at linebacker
On Monday, OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof touted that the Sooners played over 40 players on defense, and more than 10 linebackers. In addition to starters Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak, players like Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Lewis Carter showed their potential as on-field contributors.
When asked if the Sooners are hoping to play eight or nine players at linebacker moving forward, Roof didn’t rule it out.
“We'd like to keep a good rotation, to keep guys fresh,” Roof said. “And at the same time, guys that are in backup roles (should be) getting meaningful reps when the game’s in balance and things (like) that because that's how they grow and that's how they continue to grow and develop. A lot of that is dictated by the circumstances of the game and by how guys practice and how they play when they have their opportunities. There’s a lot of things that go into that. But we want to play a bunch of guys.”