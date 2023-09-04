NORMAN — Oklahoma’s spring game was months ago, but one play had been stuck in Jayden Gibson’s mind.

Gibson had an opportunity to catch the game-tying two-point conversion in the final seconds, but the pass from Jackson Arnold went through his hands. In Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State — over four months since the spring game — Gibson was hoping for the opportunity to make up for it. During the third quarter, it was Arnold again who chucked it to the left corner of the end zone for Gibson. The sophomore receiver came down with the ball in traffic, hauling in the 21-yard reception for his first collegiate touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWNrc29uIEFybm9sZCDinqHvuI8gSmF5ZGVuIEdpYnNvbi4g8J+k rzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX0phY2tzb25Bcm5vbGRf P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfSmFja3NvbkFybm9sZF88L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVKYXlkZW5HaWJzb24/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUpheWRlbkdpYnNvbjwvYT4gfCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9vbWVyU29v bmVyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9vbWVy U29vbmVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWkpIWXduQVhLcCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pKSFl3bkFYS3A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2V uvCdlpDwnZaR8J2WhvCdlo3wnZaU8J2WkvCdloYg8J2Wm/CdlpguIPCdlb/w nZaN8J2WiiDwnZaC8J2WlPCdlpfwnZaR8J2WiSAoQHNvb25lcmdyaWRpcm9u KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nvb25lcmdyaWRpcm9u L3N0YXR1cy8xNjk4MDQyMTA1NDE3ODY3MzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

After the game, Gibson mentioned that spring-game drop to Arnold. “He’s been working his butt off,” Arnold said. “He told me today, ‘That’s for the spring game…’ He said, ‘I wasn’t even happy about that touchdown. It was just redemption for the spring game.’ He’s worked his butt off since then, worked hard all summer, all fall camps. Today he showed that he can go up and pretty much get anything.” It was one of two spectacular receptions for Gibson on the day, as he finished with two catches for 54 yards. It was a much-needed break for Gibson, who’s been open about his struggle to adjust to college life. Gibson caught just one pass for 12 yards last season, but the potential to make a big impact has always been there. Against Arkansas State, Gibson's patience paid off. “It meant everything, man,” Gibson said after the game. “It meant everything because I know my team needs me to be a big player, a reliable player, a consistent player. It meant a lot to me because my family (has been) supporting me a long time, like, through the whole process of getting acquainted to college and all that. It meant a lot to me because my coaches, they put a lot of effort and instilled a lot into me, a lot of belief. That’s the best word, belief. I didn’t want to let them down. “This is a testament to the work I put in and the work my team put in around me. Can’t do it by yourself. It was a great team win. I’m far from the only person who played and had a great day today. I feel like if everyone just adapts that same mentality, we’ll have many more wins that’ll mean a lot more than this.”

For OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, it was a sign that Gibson has turned the corner. “I think he’s done a good job of sticking to the plan and not wavering,” Lebby said during his press conference Monday. “He’s a guy that has had great maturity outside of our building since he’s been here. He’s had great maturing inside the building. So I think who he is today and where he’s at, from being a student to just being an every-day guy, he’s in a really good spot.”

Lebby hoping to find rhythm with the running backs

Tawee Walker got the start against Arkansas State, but Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes saw the field quite a bit. Walker carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, while Major (nine carries, 31 yards) and Barnes (13 carries, 49 yards) struggled to generate efficient carries. Lebby said the Sooners will likely continue to rotate players in the backfield. “I think for those guys it’s understanding making the most of every opportunity,” Lebby said. “When you get your opportunity, make the most of it because you know there's other guys in the room that have a chance to go play. We weren't able to get one single guy into a great rhythm the other day. But I think those guys understand they’ve got to take advantage of opportunities and be able to go win some one-on-ones and go make some plays.”

Sooners hoping to develop huge rotation at linebacker