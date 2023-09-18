NORMAN — The laundry list of areas where Oklahoma wanted to improve in the offseason included converting on third-down attempts. The Sooners were decent last year, converting at a 40.5% clip, but it was an area of inconsistency particularly during conference play. So far this season, it’d be hard for the Sooners’ offense to be any better. The Sooners have converted on 25-of-37 third-down attempts (67.6%) this season, the highest conversion rate in the entire country. For comparison, the Sooners converted on 16 of 36 (44.4%) opportunities through three games a year ago. That third-down efficiency was fully on display against Tulsa, when the Sooners moved the chains on seven of nine third downs. The biggest play came on a third-and-12 in the first half, when Dillon Gabriel found Jayden Gibson for a 34-yard contested catch to pick up the first down. “I think we've been in some pretty good situations,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said during his Monday press conference. “We did convert on some third and longs the other day but we're pitching and catching right now. That's a huge part of it. Our decision-making is good right now and the big boys (up front) have kept (Gabriel) clean. When those things happen, you've got a chance to go operate. We're going to need that again on Saturday for sure.” Defensively the Sooners have been pretty good on third down, too. Opposing offenses have converted on just 30% percent of their third-down attempts against the Sooners, the 21st-lowest mark in the country. Compared to a year ago, when the Sooners allowed conversions over 40% of the time, that’s a huge sign of progress.

Sooners sticking with Jackson Arnold packages

Over the last two weeks, Lebby has deployed a package in short-yardage situations centered around the true freshman. However, it wasn’t very effective against Tulsa — Arnold missed on both of his passing attempts and was stopped for no gain on a rushing attempt before he permanently replaced Gabriel late in the third quarter. Lebby said the Arnold-centric packages will continue to be utilized moving forward, though they’ll look at certain ways to tweak and change it. “We’ll continue to find ways to mix it up and put him in positions of success when he’s in the game,” Lebby said. “The other day, looking back, wish I would’ve done maybe a couple of different things with him in there. Felt good about the two things we had in the gameplan, which were obviously the ones that got up, but again, we’ll find ways ot put him in positions of success moving forward.”

Lebby impressed with Cayden Green, Jacob Sexton

After suffering an ACL injury against Florida State, Sexton made his season debut against Tulsa and played 28 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Many of those snaps came alongside Green, who played 32 snaps. While the Sooners continue to shuffle things on the offensive line, Lebby has been pleased with their development. “Both guys are going to be really good players for us,” Lebby said. “They're not quite there yet, but they're continuing to work at a really high level. I love their mindset and their toughness and how they approach the game. They're guys who we look to have big roles here as they move forward throughout their career.”

Ted Roof seeing 'steady progression on defensive line

The Tulsa game was easily the defensive line's best performance this season. The defensive line accounted for nine of the Sooners' 15 tackles for loss and two of the team's three sacks. Those efforts were led by OU freshman Adepoju Adebowore (2.5 TFLs, 1 sack). While the Sooners have deployed plenty of players on the defensive line, it appears they've stumbled upon a starting group of Rondell Bothroyd, Jacob Lacey, Jonah Laulu and Ethan Downs. That unit has started the last two games, although players like Gracen Halton, Da'Jon Terry, Jordan Kelley, Trace Ford, Isaiah Coe and Adebowore are seeing plenty of snaps, too. Either way, Roof is pleased with what he's seeing. ​​“We were more disruptive," Roof said. "I thought our guys inside were more disruptive and certainly that’s a wonderful thing. Especially when you’re going into a week like we’re going into right now where we know our inside guys have to win and get knock back because if we’re at the line of scrimmage and we go backwards, there’s gonna be some big-time seams. "I think it’s been a steady progression. I think (OU defensive tackles coach Todd Bates) does a great job with those guys. That’s a point of emphasis and he understands that and beats that into their head, too. I think that’s where we’ve made some strides. Still got some room for improvement, especially against the type of opponent that we’re playing this week."

Up next