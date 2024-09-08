NORMAN — It was the same player involved in the two most important plays for Oklahoma's offense in its 16-12 win over Houston on Saturday,

Jake Roberts.

The Norman native's first moment was a memorable one for his career. He found an open lane in the middle of Houston's defense early in the second quarter, and Jackson Arnold found him for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 14-3.

It was Roberts' first touchdown in an OU uniform, and it came with plenty of his family in the stands.

"How it's drawn up, it's supposed to go to me but things don't always go to plan," Roberts said. "That time, it did. I got lucky. I was ready to make a play, and Jackson threw a great ball."

The second play came late in the game, with the Sooners clinging to a two-point lead. Arnold found Roberts to pick up a crucial first down, and Roberts took it for a 28-yard gain — the Sooners' second-longest play from scrimmage.

“The touchdown was awesome, but I think the third down catch might’ve been a little bigger," Roberts said. "I’m glad they came back to it. Coach asked me if I could get through on the pop and I was like, 'Yeah let’s do it.' In that situation you’re kind of expecting run so I just kind of did the same thing I did before. It worked and I made a play on the ball and then made sure the guy behind me wasn’t going to knock it out so, that’s what I was focused on."

Those plays proved crucial in a game where the offense struggled to generate momentum. The offense gained just 249 total yards, and Roberts' late-game catch was one of only seven first downs the Sooners recorded in the second half.

But Roberts was one of the few bright spots on offense, finishing with three receptions and 51 yards. He finished just two yards behind Deion Burks for the team lead in receiving yards. The Sooners have leaned on the tight end room as injuries pile up in the wide receiver room, and Roberts was able to provide a game-changing spark.

“It’s obviously disappointing, but a win’s a win," Roberts said. "We’re thankful to get them how they come and it’s hard to win in college football. But as an offensive we know we just have to improve and get better and just got to get things clicking. There’s no one step fix or way to make it happen overnight. So, it’s just going to take us coming in and going to work everyday and focusing on making each other better and just raising the standard.”