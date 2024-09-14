OU notepad: The R Mason Thomas breakout is officially here

NORMAN — R Mason Thomas picked quite a time to have his breakout moment at Oklahoma.

With the Sooners clinging to a 12-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, the defense was again called upon to make some plays. The junior defensive end responded not once, but four different times.

On first down, Thomas sacked Tulane QB Darian Mensah for a five-yard loss. On third down, Thomas deflected Mensah's pass to the ground setting up a fourth-and-13. On that fourth down, Thomas again sacked Mensah for five yards, forcing a turnover on downs. Tyler Keltner made a 39-yard field goal that pushed the lead to 34-19.

That four-play sequence, for all intents and purposes, was the R Mason Thomas drive.

"It’s a guy who is now reaping what he has been sowing," OU safety Billy Bowman said. "A guy who works every single day. He has had some injuries that I’m pretty sure has had his head down. He’s found a way to pick himself back up and continue to work. Proud of him. It showed tonight how good of a player he is."

Thomas wasn't done there. He pursued Mensah on Tulane's final drive and came away with a strip sack, effectively icing the game.

Thomas finished with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and recovery and was responsible for all three sacks the defense recorded. All of that came in the second half.

"Leading up today, we had been hitting with the pass rush," Thomas said. "And you know how sacks come — you may rush the passer 40 times and only get there two times, but it's been building up from the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter. And then the fourth quarter is when it finally hit. I was sticking with the same move and if it's not broke, don't fix it.

"That's how it is most games, and you see it in the NFL a lot, too. If you just keep going and keep the same motor... eventually it's going to come."

That fourth quarter underscored just how much things are pointing up for Thomas. He dealt with injuries through his first two seasons and was limited to just 10 games and 175 snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus. But the potential was always there, and Brent Venables referred to Thomas as the team's best defensive end during fall camp last season.

But now he's fully healthy and has started the first three games for OU. He's solidified himself as a huge part of OU's defensive line and he's the latest example of a player growing in their third year.

Thomas acknowledged his first two years were tough as he dealt with injuries, but now things are coming together.

"Especially on the recovery side, I didn't know all these remedies and the process you had in taking care of your body like that in high school. I had some of it, but getting with the trainers, our recovery staff and just (improving) mentally and physically better week by week.

"I think Year 3, you kind of know where you're at."