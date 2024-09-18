OU notepad: This won't be Tennessee's 'first rodeo' facing hostile crowd

NORMAN — Saturday night will be Oklahoma's first venture into the SEC, but that certainly won't be the case for Tennessee.

Norman will host college football's biggest stage this weekend when they take on No. 15 Tennessee at Owen Field (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC). The Sooners have already challenged the fans to bring energy early and often as they look to make a statement that they belong in the SEC.

In addition to this being the Sooners' welcome party in their new conference, it'll also be a homecoming of sorts for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who will be making his first trip to Norman as a member of the visiting team. Heupel quarterbacked the Sooners in 2000 en route to the national championship and then spent a decade on the coaching staff.

Heupel joked during his press conference Monday that's expecting fans to be quiet on Saturday out of respect for his history with the program. Venables joked right back during the SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

“I think that’s wishful thinking," Venables said. "I’ll say this — Tennessee has been in the most hostile environments in all of college football and has operated at an incredibly high level despite that. This won’t be their first rodeo from that standpoint. But at the same time, energy and momentum is a real thing and (the fans) can help create that here at home."

Here's a look at other notable quotes from Wednesday's teleconference