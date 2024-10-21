OU notepad: Venables announces Jackson Arnold will start against Ole Miss

in other news
Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator
Seth Littrell has been relieved of his coaching duties.
Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching
It didn't seem like Jackson Arnold would get another opportunity. But he's made the case for another chance.
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here's a look at the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.
Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ second straight blowout loss
OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward
The OU coaches didn't give an indication regarding who would start at QB next weekend in Oxford.
There will be no quarterback controversy at Oklahoma this week. The Sooners are going back to Jackson Arnold.
OU head coach Brent Venables announced Monday that the true sophomore quarterback will get another chance at the starting job for this Saturday's game against Ole Miss.
The decision comes after everything that unfolded in last weekend's 35-9 loss to South Carolina. True freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins made his third consecutive start, but started the game with three turnovers on the first nine plays of the game. Two of those turnovers were returned for touchdowns, which allowed the Gamecocks to take an early 21-0 lead.
Arnold, who hadn't played since the first half against Tennessee on Sept. 21, was called back into the action. Arnold played the rest of the way, completing 18 of 36 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.
It wasn't a perfect performance, but Arnold provided a spark that hadn't been there for the Sooners in recent weeks. Arnold completed seven passes of 15 yards or more — the Sooners had six such passes combined against Auburn and Texas — and completed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson, the second-longest offensive play of the season.
Arnold entered the year as the starter, assuming the starting duties through the first four weeks. He was benched for Hawkins after committing three first-half turnovers against Tennessee.
On the season, Arnold has thrown for 763 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 57% of his passes.
The Sooners kickoff at No. 18 Ole Miss at 11 a.m. CT (ESPN) on Saturday.
INJURY UPDATES
Venables provided some insight into the Sooners' injury report, particularly at receiver.
Venables said Jalil Farooq will be back "in a few weeks" while Nic Anderson has a torn quad that typically takes three months to heal. Venables said Deion Burks is "day to day." Venables said Andrel Anthony has had to have a couple of clean-up procedures and is hoping to return this season.
Venables said that all four receivers have expressed their intent to return next season.
He did say he expects a couple of guys to be back this weekend, but didn't specify who.
