OU notepad: Venables announces Jackson Arnold will start against Ole Miss

There will be no quarterback controversy at Oklahoma this week. The Sooners are going back to Jackson Arnold.

OU head coach Brent Venables announced Monday that the true sophomore quarterback will get another chance at the starting job for this Saturday's game against Ole Miss.

The decision comes after everything that unfolded in last weekend's 35-9 loss to South Carolina. True freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins made his third consecutive start, but started the game with three turnovers on the first nine plays of the game. Two of those turnovers were returned for touchdowns, which allowed the Gamecocks to take an early 21-0 lead.

Arnold, who hadn't played since the first half against Tennessee on Sept. 21, was called back into the action. Arnold played the rest of the way, completing 18 of 36 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't a perfect performance, but Arnold provided a spark that hadn't been there for the Sooners in recent weeks. Arnold completed seven passes of 15 yards or more — the Sooners had six such passes combined against Auburn and Texas — and completed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson, the second-longest offensive play of the season.

Arnold entered the year as the starter, assuming the starting duties through the first four weeks. He was benched for Hawkins after committing three first-half turnovers against Tennessee.

On the season, Arnold has thrown for 763 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 57% of his passes.

The Sooners kickoff at No. 18 Ole Miss at 11 a.m. CT (ESPN) on Saturday.