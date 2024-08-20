NORMAN — Oklahoma is less than two weeks away from its season opener, but there are still things to be decided when it comes to the depth chart.

Specifically, there is still an ongoing battle at kicker.

While OU coach Brent Venables referred to former Florida State transfer Tyler Keltner as the slight favorite for the job heading into fall camp, the race has changed over the last few weeks. Zach Schmit, who has started the last two seasons at kicker, has performed well during practice and has thrown his name very much into the mix.

Venables made it clear on Tuesday that both Schmit and Keltner are still battling as the Sooners march towards game week.

“Love where we’re at in the kicking game right now," Venables said. "Still have a battle there with our place kickers. That’ll go through the end of this week and then we’ll make a decision. Really feel like we would need both guys potentially this season. Zach’s got a really big leg, and he’s really good at the kickoffs. (Luke) Elzinga’s done a great job as a punter. Ashton (Sanders) has done a really nice job (at punter), had a great fall camp as well. Liam Evans has done some good things there."

While there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the starter, Venables comment does clarify a few things.

While Evans has impressed, particularly as a true freshmen, he's behind the veteran duo of Schmit and Keltner for the starting kicking job. The Sooners had clearly leaned towards Keltner particularly given Schmit's struggles the last two seasons — he made 27 of 39 attempts (69%) — but Schmit has done more than enough to give himself a chance. Meanwhile, Elzinga continues to solidify his grip on the starting punter job, with Sanders handling back-up duties.

An official announcement on the starting kicker likely won't come until Monday prior to Venables' game-week press conference, when the Sooners will presumably release their official depth chart.

