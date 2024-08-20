PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
OU notepad: Venables discusses kicking game, returners, injuries

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — Oklahoma is less than two weeks away from its season opener, but there are still things to be decided when it comes to the depth chart.

Specifically, there is still an ongoing battle at kicker.

While OU coach Brent Venables referred to former Florida State transfer Tyler Keltner as the slight favorite for the job heading into fall camp, the race has changed over the last few weeks. Zach Schmit, who has started the last two seasons at kicker, has performed well during practice and has thrown his name very much into the mix.

Venables made it clear on Tuesday that both Schmit and Keltner are still battling as the Sooners march towards game week.

“Love where we’re at in the kicking game right now," Venables said. "Still have a battle there with our place kickers. That’ll go through the end of this week and then we’ll make a decision. Really feel like we would need both guys potentially this season. Zach’s got a really big leg, and he’s really good at the kickoffs. (Luke) Elzinga’s done a great job as a punter. Ashton (Sanders) has done a really nice job (at punter), had a great fall camp as well. Liam Evans has done some good things there."

While there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the starter, Venables comment does clarify a few things.

While Evans has impressed, particularly as a true freshmen, he's behind the veteran duo of Schmit and Keltner for the starting kicking job. The Sooners had clearly leaned towards Keltner particularly given Schmit's struggles the last two seasons — he made 27 of 39 attempts (69%) — but Schmit has done more than enough to give himself a chance. Meanwhile, Elzinga continues to solidify his grip on the starting punter job, with Sanders handling back-up duties.

An official announcement on the starting kicker likely won't come until Monday prior to Venables' game-week press conference, when the Sooners will presumably release their official depth chart.

Venables lists standouts at returner positions

Particularly with Gavin Freeman departing the team, the Sooners have tried out several players at the kickoff and punt returner positions since the spring. Most notably, Dez Malone and Andrel Anthony were seen getting punt-return reps during last week's open practice.

But Venables listed several players who are in the mix for the returner spots, and a few of those names will be familiar to Sooner fans.

“I like Jalil (Farooq), I like Peyton (Bowen), I like Billy (Bowman), I like Brenen Thompson and Sam Franklin," Venables said. "I like Gavin Sawchuk, Jovantae Barnes. Those are the guys who’ve worked some of the returns.”

Venables didn't specify which players are working at punt returner, kick returner or both — and it's likely not an inclusive list — but there is information to be gleaned.

Farooq logged 19 of the team's 21 kickoff returns last season and is poised to resume his role. Bowen was the only player outside of Freeman and LV Bunkley-Shelton — both no longer with the team — to log a punt return last season and has seen a ton of reps during the spring and fall camp.

As of now, it'd appear Bowen is the favorite to be the team's punt returner, while the spot next to Farooq at kick returner has yet to be decided.

Injury update

Venables said the Sooners still have a few players with "bumps and bruises" but doesn't expect anyone to be out significant time.

"I feel like everybody has a chance to be available for the first game," Venables said.

That includes everyone except for wide receiver Jayden Gibson, who is officially out for the season. However, Venables said fellow receiver Andrel Anthony isn't limited as of now.

Anthony, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas last season, has been eased back into the fold and has participated in practice the last few weeks.

"He's doing good. He looked great today," Venables said. "He won't be required to wear (the brace). We're obviously trying to be careful with him. He doesn't have any limits right now."

Venables also said linebacker Dasan McCullough is still not participating in practice.

