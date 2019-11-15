The quest for the gold ball begins Friday night across the state of Oklahoma as the playoffs begin, and there’s a strong Oklahoma Sooner flavor this year. To go with three commitments, there are plenty of 2021 and 2022 offers hoping to make a name for themselves during this next month. SoonerScoop.com is only previewing current OU offers and commitments. There are definitely some other 2021 and 2022 names to be on the watch for, and their status could change with some dynamic performances.

Tulsa Union at Broken Arrow What to watch: Clearly, you have to start with Raym. He’s been dominant for four seasons at Broken Arrow, and you know he wants to end with back-to-back titles. BA has been awfully banged up this season and that includes Horn so see if Tigers can get/stay healthy. Pretty crazy this is a quarterfinal matchup, but that’s how it shook out. Green has also been banged up during the last month but should be ready to roll Friday. Broken Arrow won 14-0 against Union earlier this season.

Tulsa Booker T. Washington at Del City (SoonerScoop.com will be there) What to watch: Williams seems like a safe bet to be the next OKPreps five-star prospect so any chance to see him is worth it. The Hornets have not been nearly as dominant as in years past, but they have some young kids in the 2022 and 2023 classes that could make a difference. Del City is all about 2021 athletes Rejhan Tatum and Donovan Stephens.

Ardmore at Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness What to watch: Hopefully, not Scoop. McGuinness is 8-0 when Scoop isn’t in attendance and 0-2 when we’ve been there this season. All joking aside, trying to get a feel of where Walker will fit in with the Sooners at the next level. He’s starting to play more middle linebacker for the Irish and the return of TCU running back commitment Dominic Richardson should help the Irish to make a run.

Cushing at Weatherford What to watch: Downs isn’t a one-man show, but there are times when it looks like it. He can be that dominant, and that’s what you want from somebody playing in a lower classification. Either as a tight end or showing his versatility on defense, he has stepped up this season to stake his claim as the best in-state prospect for the 2021 class.

Nowata at Beggs What to watch: Daniels is a playmaker, no doubt about that. Beggs also has a young running back in C.J. Brown to be keeping tabs on as well. You can debate whether Daniels is a linebacker or safety for the Sooners, but it’s also a conversation for another day. For now? Just enjoy Daniels being the all-around talent he is and making play after play.