OU on a recruiting roll

Everybody knew June was going to be intense, crazy, choose whatever word you want here. With recruiting being open for the first time since March 2020, it was going to be a blur until the dead period came back June 28.

It was all across the country, and Oklahoma was no exception. Between camp weekends, personal workouts, official and unofficial visits, Lincoln Riley and the rest of his staff had to keep their heads on a swivel last month.

Dead period has led to commitment season, and the Sooners are cashing in. The long days, long nights, the results are there.

“It was like taking a year’s worth of work or visits or whatever you want to put it and squeezing it into a few days,” Riley told SoonerScoop.com at Big 12 media days last week. “It was fun. When it was done, it was like, ‘Whew.’ You had to kind of catch your breath a little but it was good to have guys back on campus.

“We have such a great thing to show off that you can’t completely see behind the computer screen. So it was good to have guys on campus, good to have our families back in the facility again. It was hectic but fun and kind of a relief to have everybody back.”

Since July 3, OU has landed nine commitments. Seven for the 2022 class to bring the group to No. 6 overall and two monster ones to begin 2023. Yes, it’s ridiculously early, but OU currently has the No. 1-ranked 2023 class by Rivals.

It didn’t start out well with OU losing a couple of major wide receiver commitments, but there is simply no panic among the OU staff. You can sense that with how they’ve handled the roller coaster process the last couple of years.

A temporary sting, but the train keeps rolling.