There’s no question the spring game weekend was mostly about the 2020 class for Oklahoma, but you can’t forget 2021. And now the Sooners have their initial class of 2021 commitment in Richmond (Texas) Foster wide receiver Cody Jackson, who announced Sunday evening.

Jackson, who is a longtime offer, made yet another unofficial visit to OU this weekend for the spring game. And if you had to guess who could be the first commit of the class, Jackson would have been toward the top of that list the last couple of months.

Still waiting to be officially ranked by Rivals for the 2021 class, Jackson is poised to be one of the top receivers in the region and country.