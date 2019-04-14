OU on the 2021 board with Cody Jackson
There’s no question the spring game weekend was mostly about the 2020 class for Oklahoma, but you can’t forget 2021.
And now the Sooners have their initial class of 2021 commitment in Richmond (Texas) Foster wide receiver Cody Jackson, who announced Sunday evening.
I’m Truly 100% COMMITTED. pic.twitter.com/f67WOIVIC6— CoJack🌹 (@thecodyjackson) April 15, 2019
Jackson, who is a longtime offer, made yet another unofficial visit to OU this weekend for the spring game. And if you had to guess who could be the first commit of the class, Jackson would have been toward the top of that list the last couple of months.
Still waiting to be officially ranked by Rivals for the 2021 class, Jackson is poised to be one of the top receivers in the region and country.
Jackson becomes the second public commitment of the weekend. Raytown (Mo.) High cornerback Dontae Manning, for the 2020 class, became OU’s first defensive back commitment for first-year coaches Roy Manning and Alex Grinch.
There is one set of weekend eyes still remaining tweeted by head coach Lincoln Riley, and it’s a safe bet many more commitments down the road will emerge from the last 48 hours.
Richmond Foster has been kind to the Sooners as star junior receiver CeeDee Lamb is also from Richmond Foster. Jackson would love to follow in Lamb’s footsteps and make his own mark.