The star pitcher announced Monday on Twitter that she will be leaving the program to play closer to home.

After one of the most dominant two-year stretches in college softball history, Jordy Bahl’s tenure with the Sooners is over.

“Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been,” Bahl wrote in her social media post. “From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind the scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that only grows each year, only the girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand.

“That is why this is such a bittersweet thing to do. I have decided to return home and play the game I love, closer to the things that have made me who I am and that have always been more important to me than this game.

“My heart is full of gratitude and love for the girls, coaches and people at the University of Oklahoma. I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person.”

Bahl, a Nebraska native, didn’t specify where she would transfer but a return home likely indicates her intention to play for a Division I program in her home state.

It’s a shocking announcement for Bahl, who played a pivotal role in winning two national championships with the Sooners. Last week, she was named Most Outstanding Player at the Women’s College World Series for her pitching performances in the Sooners’ national title run.

The Nebraska native arrived at Oklahoma as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class. She was named both the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year in 2020-21 and the Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Bahl immediately made an impact as a freshman, posting a 22-1 record with 205 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched. Her ERA of 1.06 ranked sixth nationally, and she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

She made an even bigger impact in 2023. She posted another 22-1 record in the circle and finished the season with an ERA of .90, which ranked second nationally. She pitched 147.2 innings, recording 192 strikeouts while surrendering just 19 earned runs. She was named as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

Bahl solidified herself as arguably the best pitcher in softball during this year’s WCWS. She didn’t surrender a run in 24.2 innings across five games, recording 33 strikeouts and just 12 hits.

With the departures of Bahl and Alex Storako, OU coach Patty Gasso will likely focus on adding pitching depth before next season with Nicole May, Kierston Deal and SJ Guerin as the only pitchers on the roster.